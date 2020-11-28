Black Friday through Cyber Monday is the time to buy just about everything. The Halloween candy and Thanksgiving feasts have been consumed, and the December holidays are on the way. Why wait to establish or upgrade your fitness goals? Withings can help you meet your goals, and the entire site is on sale right now. Here are a few deals that caught our eye, but there's lots more on the site:
Gorgeous wearable
Withings Steel HR
Fashion and fitness
This hybrid watch looks like a traditional analog watch but it tracks your activity, heart health, and sleep. Wear it around the clock, it has 25-day battery life. It uses the GPS on your phone and it's water-resistant to 50 meters so it can track any activity. You can get smart notifications from your phone so you're always connected.
Accessorize
Withings Wrist Bands
Watch this
If you're buying a Withings watch, you obviously care about the way your fitness tracker looks and you're interested in more than just a "fitness band" look. Why not pick up a few watch bands to change up your style? Check out a huge selection of bands made from silicone, woven PET, leather, and metal.
Body composition Wi-Fi scale
Withings Body+
More than a scale
The Body+ monitors weight, body fat, water percentage, plus muscle and bone mass. Data from the Body+ automatically appears in the Withings Health Mate app along with nutrition tracking. This scale can manage data for up to eight different users. It even gives you a weather forecast for the day!
