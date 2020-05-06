If you don't want to spend top dollar on Apple's 2020 iPad Pro, this one-day sale on the previous-gen model at Woot has what you need. It offers the 11-inch 2018 iPad Pro from just $649.99 in refurbished condition. You can choose from 64GB to 1TB capacity and space gray and silver models are both still in stock. All of the models are Wi-Fi-only configurations. Despite not being new, the iPads are backed by a 90-day Woot warranty and make for some of the most affordable ways to get an iPad Pro right now.

With stunning Liquid Retina displays that go edge-to-edge, Face ID, super-powerful A12X Bionic chips, and high-capacity internal storage, the previous-gen iPad Pro models are still absolute powerhouses and are vying to replace your laptop for good, especially since they are still compatible with Apple's new Magic Keyboard. It's worth checking out our review and second look at the 2018 iPad Pro for an in-depth take on all its features and capabilities. You could put the money you save towards an Apple Pencil or other essential accessory, too.

For those who do decide to pick up an iPad Pro today, you'll want to make sure it's protected once it arrives. This guide on the best 11-inch iPad Pro cases can help you find one worth your hard-earned money.

If you don't want or need all the power that the iPad Pro has to offer, you may want to instead opt for the updated 10.2-inch iPad which now supports the Smart Keyboard and first-gen Apple Pencil without breaking the bank. There are tons of great iPad deals out there right now, so you have plenty of choice.

Woot offers free shipping to anyone who logs in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a member already, you can start a free 30-day Prime trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.

If you'd prefer to go for a brand new iPad Pro 2018 rather than a refurb model, you can score a saving of up to $170 on one at B&H or Amazon right now.