This year's Cyber Monday sales sure aren't looking to disappoint. We've seen plenty of stellar Apple Cyber Monday deals already, and now even more discounts on Apple products are on sale as part of a two-hour flash sale only at Best Buy.
Mac-nificent Savings
Apple Flash Sale
Best Buy is holding a flash sale on Apple products for just two hours only during Cyber Monday! Make sure to shop soon; these deals come to an end at 2 p.m. CT.
Limited Time Only
Best Buy's Apple Flash Sale for Cyber Monday begins at 12 p.m. CT on Cyber Monday and runs through 2 p.m. CT, so don't waste any time if you're interested in purchasing one of these deals! Below we'll be listing some of our favorite offers that are available right now to help speed up the process and make sure you don't miss this opportunity.
Best Buy Apple Flash Sale
- : Apple HomePod
- : MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar
- : MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar
- : Apple AirPods with Charging Case
- : iPad Air
- : iPhone SE (2nd Generation)
- : Apple Watch Series 6
- : Beats by Dr. Dre Solo³ The Beats Icon Collection Wireless Headphones
- : Beats by Dr. Dre urBeats³ Earphones
- : Apple AirPods Pro
- : iPad mini (7.9-inch, 2019)
- : Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro More Matte Collection Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Apple HomePod
Best Buy is giving you the chance to save $50 on the Apple HomePod smart speaker for the next two hours! This deal is available on both the white and black colorways of this speaker while supplies last.
MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar
Save $500 off the cost of the latest Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. This 13-inch model normally sells for $1,900 and features an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage.
MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar
This 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar has a bit higher specs than the model above. It's equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, along with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. Today's deal saves you $600 off its regular price of $2,300.
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Score a pair of the Apple AirPods at $60 off their regular price with this deal at Best Buy. These true wireless earbuds come with a charging case that lets you keep them powered up while you're on the go.
iPad Air
Select models of the iPad Air are now discounted by up to $100 at Best Buy during its two-hour flash sale! Prices start as low as $429.99, and you'll also score four months of Apple Music for free with the purchase.
iPhone SE (2nd Generation)
Best Buy is offering the iPhone SE for as little as $9.99 per month when you activate the phone today via Sprint; activating via Verizon will drop its price down to $12.49 per month. That saves you $100 off the device no matter which carrier you use.
Apple Watch Series 6
Right now, Best Buy's flash sale can save you $70 on select Apple Watch Series 6 models! This is the latest version of the Apple Watch, and you'll even score six months of Apple Fitness+ with the purchase.
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo³ The Beats Icon Collection Wireless Headphones
Grab a pair of Beats by Dr. Dre wireless headphones at a $70 discount for Cyber Monday. The Solo³ are on-ear headphones that last for up to 40 hours on a single charge and let you activate Siri using integrated controls.
Beats by Dr. Dre urBeats³ Earphones
Another Beats discount at Best Buy saves you $20 off the regular price of the urBeats³ wired earphones, dropping their price to just $40. Considering these also come with four months of Apple Music that would normally cost $40 anyway, it's hard to beat this offer
Apple AirPods Pro
Though it's not the best deal we've seen in the past few days, you can still save $40 when picking up the AirPods Pro right now at Best Buy. These truly wireless noise-cancelling earbuds also come with a charging case to keep them powered up when you're on-the-go.
iPad mini (7.9-inch, 2019)
Despite having been on the market since early 2019, the iPad mini has seen relatively few discounts. Right now, the best prices are available at Best Buy where it is $100 off its retail price in various configurations. These are selling out quick, so shop soon!
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro More Matte Collection Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
The stylish Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro noise cancelling wireless headphones are now discounted by nearly $150. This deal is only on the Red colorway from the More Matte Collection, though other colors are on sale for $169.99 right now.
Beats Powerbeats Pro
Built with sport in mind, the Powerbeats Pro have the same Apple smarts as AirPods but in a design that prioritizes comfort and stability. These earbuds last up to 9 hours with 24 hours from the charging case. They are also sweat- and water-resistant. Make the most of this $90 discount while you can.
More Cyber Monday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.