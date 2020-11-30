The Apple Pencil is hands down, the best stylus for the iPad. And if you've got an iPad Air 4 or a recent iPad Pro, the Apple Pencil you need is the second-generation model. And while, for a stylus, the second-generation Apple Pencil is fairly pricey, this Cyber Monday, it's 20% off if you buy it through Verizon.

When you head to Verizon's store page for the second-generation Pencil, it'll be listed at its regular price. But when you add the Pencil to your cart, you'll see 20% knocked off immediately. It brings the newer stylus down into the price range of the first-generation Pencil.

Apple Pencil (second-generation) An excellent stylus, this is the Apple Pencil you need if you have an iPad Air 4 or a 2018/2020 iPad Pro. Discount is applied when you click Add to Cart. $104 at Verizon

The beauty of the Apple Pencil has always been its relative simplicity. There's a lot of complicated computation going on under the hood, but you don't really have to think about it as a user. You can basically use the Apple Pencil (both first- and second-generation) with the iPad just as naturally as you would a pen or pencil with a piece of paper.

This is because of features like the class-leading tilt- and pressure-sensitivity. If you press down on the Pencil while writing or drawing on your iPad, your lines get thicker. Lighter stroke, lighter line. If you move your Pencil quickly across the iPad's screen, you'll also get a lighter line. Tilting the Pencil, meanwhile, can let you do things like shade with the Pencil tip.

One of the biggest physical differences between the two Apple Pencils is the second-generation model's flat side. This side serves multiple purposes. First, it keeps the Pencil from rolling away. Second, it serves as a bit of a gesture pad, where double-tapping the side will let you switch between tools, often a drawing/writing implement and an eraser by default. Third, it's the side that magnetically attaches to your iPad for both storage and inductive charging.

The inductive charging is one of the other features that make the second-generation Pencil better than the first. The first-generation model requires you to plug its Lightning connector into the Lightning port of your iPad for both pairing and charging (you can also handle charging with a standalone charging cable and an adapter). The second-generation Pencil just magnetically sticks to the side of your iPad for both pairing and charging. And the hold is strong enough that you don't have to worry about the Pencil just falling off, but not so strong that it's hard to remove for use.

With this Cyber Monday deal from Verizon, the second-generation Apple Pencil has never been a better buy. It's an excellent, responsive stylus and is the only one you should consider using with your new iPad Air 4 or iPad Pro. Make sure to jump on this deal while you can.