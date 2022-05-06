Badland Party is the latest game to land in Apple Arcade with gamers on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even Apple TV gaining a new title to try out. The new multiplayer title can be had as of right now.

The latest game to grace Apple Arcade and the App Store, Badland Party is free for all payers of the aforementioned subscription and is without any ads or in-app purchases. That's always a bonus, especially given the App Store's love of an in-app purchase!

The game itself features 40 levels and 30 unlockable characters as well as Game Canter and iCloud support. That last one means that gamers can look forward to their progress syncing between devices.