What you need to know
- Apple Arcade subscribers can download Badland Party right now.
- Badland Party is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
Badland Party is the latest game to land in Apple Arcade with gamers on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even Apple TV gaining a new title to try out. The new multiplayer title can be had as of right now.
The latest game to grace Apple Arcade and the App Store, Badland Party is free for all payers of the aforementioned subscription and is without any ads or in-app purchases. That's always a bonus, especially given the App Store's love of an in-app purchase!
The game itself features 40 levels and 30 unlockable characters as well as Game Canter and iCloud support. That last one means that gamers can look forward to their progress syncing between devices.
Badland Party continues its creators quest to perfect atmospheric side-scrolling adventures with stunning graphics and innovative physics-based gameplay. Witness the award-winning series take the visual allure another step forward, introduce dozens of new characters to play with and allow friends to play together in both local and online multiplayer modes. Or enjoy a single player adventure together with an AI companion.
Survive through multiple new worlds, take down giant machines in epic boss-fights, co-operate to solve multiplayer puzzles, roll, fly, swim and dive through the beautiful lush world of Badland and help save the Clones from the heinous contraptions of the machine kind.
You can download Badland Party right now, but you'll need to be an Apple Arcade subscriber. Priced at $4.99 per month, the subscription is even better value when paired with Apple Music and other services via the Apple One bundle.
If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
How AirPods Pro proved Apple could be secretive without destroying products
Apple, a company infamous for its secretive product development cycles, changed everything when it decided to work on a pair of noise-canceling earbuds. According to one of the people involved in the decision to think different, the result was the hugely popular AirPods Pro's 2019 release.
Apple slashes trade-in values by up to 42% for Macs, iPads, Apple Watch
This week Apple has cut the trade-in value of some of its most popular products including the Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch.
Nintendo Switch Sports has got people breaking out the TV memes again
Nintendo Switch Sports is making its rounds on the internet, and as with anything new, there's sure to be memes.
Shoot 'em up with these great titles on Apple Arcade
Sometimes you just want to shoot the baddies, and these Apple Arcade games will let you do just that!