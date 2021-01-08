Download Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon from Apple Arcade now

What you need to know
- Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon is now available for download from the App Store.
After what felt like a very long wait, Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon is now available for download from the App Store via Apple Arcade.
All about the four-player couch co-op action, this latest Oceanhorn title builds on the popularity of the first two games and takes things in a whole different direction. Just check out the launch trailer.
Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon is a dungeon crawler featuring four players couch co-op, inspired by 16-bit arcade classics. Fight side by side with your friends, or control all four heroes by yourself – will you make it to the bottom of Chronos Dungeon?
If this is your first game in the genre, don't worry – Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon is easy to pick up even for newcomers and will keep you and your companions entertained for hours!
And that accessibility could be key to the success of Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon, especially among the younger audience who might not be so familiar with the genre.
Young or old, games can get their hands on Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon right now, for free, from the App Store. You'll need an Apple Arcade subscription, but you already knew that. Apple Arcade is available as a $4.99 per month subscription or as part of the Apple One offering.
Game on!
