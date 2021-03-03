Apple has announced that it is expanding its slate of international content for Apple TV+ with an order for Dr. Brain, a new sci-fi thriller series based on the Korean webtoon. The series will be written and directed by Kim Jee-Woon, best known for A Tale of Two Sisters and I Saw the Devil. It was star SAG Award-winner Lee Sun-Kyun, best known for his role in Parasite.

The series, which follows the story of a scientist who uses technology to search through memories, is expected to debut on Apple's streaming service later this year.

Now in production in South Korea and set to debut later this year, "Dr. Brain" is an emotional journey that follows a brain scientist who is obsessive about figuring out new technologies to access the consciousness and memories of the brain. His life goes sideways when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident, and he uses his skills to access memories from his wife's brain to piece together the mystery of what actually happened to his family and why.

In addition to writing and directing, Jee-Woon will serve as an executive producer for the series as well.

"Dr. Brain" is produced for Apple TV+ by Korea-based studio, Bound Entertainment, along with Kakao Entertainment, Studioplex and Dark Circle Pictures. Kim Jee-Woon serves as executive producer alongside Samuel Yeunju Ha, executive producer of Kim Jee-Woon's "Illang: The Wolf Brigade" and Bong Joon-Ho's "Okja." Ham Jung Yeub and Daniel Han executive produce for Studioplex, and Joy Jinsoo Lee and Min Young Hong serve as executive producers for Kakao Entertainment.

An exact premiere date for Dr. Brain has yet to be announced for Apple TV+. That said, there has been a lot of announcements coming out of Apple TV+ this week. Over the last couple of days, the company announced a new auditory series titled Calls and the female-driven anthology series Roar.