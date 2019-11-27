Fortunately, Apple added support for PlayStation 4's DualShock 4 controller in iOS/iPadOS 13, tvOS 13, and macOS Catalina. It's been my preferred controller for a while, and right now you can snag a DualShock 4 for insanely low prices ahead of Black Friday.

Since Apple Arcade came out a few months ago, gaming on iOS, tvOS, and macOS has never been better. You get a premium gaming experience with Apple Arcade and it's growing collection of titles, so you should have a premium controller to go along with all of that fun.

Sony's DualShock 4 controller is comfortable to hold for long gaming sessions. It works with your PlayStation 4, or you can pair it up with your Apple devices.

For years, Apple did not support controllers from Sony or Microsoft to be used with iOS and tvOS. Instead, we had to buy separate MFi controllers just to get that same feeling of playing games on a console. But now, we can use DualShock 4 controllers with iOS, tvOS, and macOS, and that's a great thing.

The DualShock 4 is a great option because if you already have a PlayStation 4 in the house, then you may already have a spare DualShock 4 controller that you can use with your Apple devices. But there are plenty of cool colors for DualShock 4 controllers these days, so you will want to pick one that stands out. Having differently colored controllers makes it easier to differentiate which one is paired to what, or who it belongs to.

I always found the DualShock 4 controller to be very comfortable to hold in my smaller hands, and I can game for hours on it without issues. The button placement is also nice, and you will get the proper L and R trigger buttons at the top for all of your gaming needs. The analog sticks are also easy to use and I don't experience lag with them while gaming on my iPad Pro. And if you don't want the analog buttons, then the directional buttons should have you covered.

The DualShock 4 is also much easier to pair up with all of your devices, especially a Mac, than the Xbox One S controller, which is also compatible with the latest operating systems for Apple. The light bar provides an easy visual of when the DualShock 4 is in pairing mode or turned on and connected.

I have multiple pairs of DualShock 4 controllers in the house, all in different colors, for use with my PlayStation 4, iPhone, iPad, and Macs. It's just one of my favorite all-purpose game controllers to use, and right now you can snag them for less than $40. You just can't beat that, so make sure to pick up all the colors you like! I particularly enjoy the newer ones like Alpine Green, Rose Gold, and the Electric Purple.

