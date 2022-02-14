Apple has again been fined a further five million euros over its ongoing spat over whether Dutch dating apps should be allowed to use third-party payment systems in apps distributed via the App Store.

While Apple has begun to put the wheels in motion to allow Dutch dating apps to use third-party payment systems, the way it's doing it continues to rub Dutch antitrust regulators the wrong way. The Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has been hitting Apple with a five million euro — or around $5.7 million — fine each week since the original January 15 deadline was broken. Apple was ordered to allow third-party payments and has so far not managed to do so.

Apple has already outlined new developer requirements that would have payments hit by a 27% tax even when handled outside the App Store. Apple has also offered up plans to allow developers the APIs required to make this happen — but none of it is happening quickly.

Developers and Apple watchers alike have railed against Apple's 27% cut with one developer calling it "absolutely vile."