Even with discounts, Apple AirPods can be expensive. If you're looking for earbuds for much less than the AirPods 2 or AirPods Pro, you've come to the right place. The following buds are on sale at great discounts for Black Friday.

Flawless Jabra Elite 65t An near perfect experience For a limited time, you can get these highly-rated earbuds for less than $100. They make the perfect gift! $100 at Amazon

Great gift idea TOZO T10 Authentic sound and powerful bass performance Amazon Prime customers will love the Black Friday deal on these Bluetooth 5.0-enabled earbuds. They connect automatically with ease. $30 at Amazon

With one step pairing, the TOZO T10 earbuds are IPX8 waterproof and hold 3.5 hours of playtime between charges. The convenient charging case includes nine extra hours of playtime. Better still, the charging case supports wireless charging.

Budget choice Geekee True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 technology Enjoy a steady connection without call or music dropouts with this budget pick. It ships with multiple earwings and eartips for the perfect fit. $28 at Amazon

You can enjoy 3.5 hours of playtime with the Geekee True Wireless Earbuds with 15 hours total with the included charging case. Universal compatibility means you don't need an Apple mobile device to use them as any Bluetooth-enabled device will do.

Premium for less Jabra Elite 65t Active Huge savings await If you're an active person, consider this version of the popular Jabra Elite 65t series. The Elite Active 65t are secure-fitting earbuds that provide dependable in ear stability. $140 at Amazon

$140 at Walmart

Offering 15 hours of use with the included charging case, these earbuds carry five hours of playtime between charges. Use the free Jabra Sound+ app to listen to your music the way you want to hear it. For Black Friday, these earbuds for much less than normal.

Seeing red Skullcandy Indy True Wireless In-Ear Earbud Different look Tired of white, gray, and black audio products? Consider these earbuds which come in deep red, mint, and indigo (as well as black). $50 at Amazon