Even with discounts, Apple AirPods can be expensive. If you're looking for earbuds for much less than the AirPods 2 or AirPods Pro, you've come to the right place. The following buds are on sale at great discounts for Black Friday.
Flawless
Jabra Elite 65t
An near perfect experience
For a limited time, you can get these highly-rated earbuds for less than $100. They make the perfect gift!
With an IP55 rating, the Jabra Elite 65t makes a great workout companion that can handle sweat and grime with zero problems. Along the way, you can appreciate great music using the fantastic companion app and onboard controls. The product offers five hours of battery use on a single charge, with 15 hours in total with the included charging case.
Great gift idea
TOZO T10
Authentic sound and powerful bass performance
Amazon Prime customers will love the Black Friday deal on these Bluetooth 5.0-enabled earbuds. They connect automatically with ease.
With one step pairing, the TOZO T10 earbuds are IPX8 waterproof and hold 3.5 hours of playtime between charges. The convenient charging case includes nine extra hours of playtime. Better still, the charging case supports wireless charging.
Budget choice
Geekee True Wireless Earbuds
Bluetooth 5.0 technology
Enjoy a steady connection without call or music dropouts with this budget pick. It ships with multiple earwings and eartips for the perfect fit.
You can enjoy 3.5 hours of playtime with the Geekee True Wireless Earbuds with 15 hours total with the included charging case. Universal compatibility means you don't need an Apple mobile device to use them as any Bluetooth-enabled device will do.
Premium for less
Jabra Elite 65t Active
Huge savings await
If you're an active person, consider this version of the popular Jabra Elite 65t series. The Elite Active 65t are secure-fitting earbuds that provide dependable in ear stability.
Offering 15 hours of use with the included charging case, these earbuds carry five hours of playtime between charges. Use the free Jabra Sound+ app to listen to your music the way you want to hear it. For Black Friday, these earbuds for much less than normal.
Seeing red
Skullcandy Indy True Wireless In-Ear Earbud
Different look
Tired of white, gray, and black audio products? Consider these earbuds which come in deep red, mint, and indigo (as well as black).
These Indy earbuds provide IP55 dust, sweat, and water resistance. The buds offer four hours of music between charges, with 16 hours in total available through the charging case. Feature removable stability ear gels for a secure fit and call track, and volume touch controls.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.