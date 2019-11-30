With Black Friday over, attention now turns towards Cyber Monday. The early Apple and Apple-related deals are already coming in.

Here are the hottest ones we've found so far:

Apple iPad 10.2-inch

The recently-released entry-level iPad just hit a new low, beating even its Black Friday price. Get the Retina display, the A10 Fusion chip, the 8MP back camera, the 1.2MP front camera, a 10-hour battery life, and more.

Buy them all Apple iPad 10.2-inch The recently-released entry-level iPad just hit a new low, beating even its Black Friday price. Get the Retina display, the A10 Fusion chip, the 8MP back camera, the 1.2MP front camera, a 10-hour battery life, and more. $229.99 $329.00 $99 off See at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air

If you missed the pre-Black Friday deal on the MacBook Air at Amazon, this is your chance to save on it with every configuration discounted as a part of B&H's DealZone promotion. Some of the models are down to all-time low prices.

Time to upgrade Apple MacBook Air If you missed the pre-Black Friday deal on the MacBook Air at Amazon, this is your chance to save on it with every configuration discounted as a part of B&H's DealZone promotion. Some of the models are down to all-time low prices. From $899 See at B&H

Rocketbook Fusion smart reuseable notebooks

These neat notebooks can be constantly reused. Your notes get blasted into the Cloud and you can wipe them away with a microfiber cloth and start again. Comes with different planning pages and works with the included pen.

Get it all down Rocketbook Fusion smart reusable notebooks These neat notebooks can be constantly reused. Your notes get blasted into the Cloud and you can wipe them away with a microfiber cloth and start again. Comes with different planning pages and works with the included pen. $24.99 $37.00 $12 off See at Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Beats' wireless Solo3 headphones last for up to 40 hours per charge, and thanks to today's sale at Amazon, you can now grab them at a $170 discount. The deal applies to the matte black color, with satin silver and satin gold also on sale.

Music to your ears Beats Solo3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Beats' wireless Solo3 headphones last for up to 40 hours per charge, and thanks to today's sale at Amazon, you can now grab them at a $170 discount. The deal applies to the matte black color, with satin silver and satin gold also on sale. $129.99 $299.99 $170 off See at Amazon

Kano Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit

This kit helps kids ages six and up learn the basics of coding and how to build your own motion sensor. It uses fun Frozen 2 illustrated scenes and games to make learning a breeze, and new challenges will be added in the future!

Fun To Learn Kano Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit This kit helps kids ages six and up learn the basics of coding and how to build your own motion sensor. It uses fun Frozen 2 illustrated scenes and games to make learning a breeze, and new challenges will be added in the future! $49.99 $79.99 $30 off See at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 5

Amazon is offering one of the best deals ever seen on the Apple Watch Series 5 this Black Friday. You'll save an additional $24 off its price at checkout. Various sizes and colors are on sale, too!