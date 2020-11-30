Nomad has a stellar Cyber Monday sale going on right now, and the company is offering even bigger discounts on select items. The Athlete Collection is a 48-hour sale that takes 40% off accessories designed for those who stay on the move.
Our last Everyday Tools of the Nomad collection is for The Athlete. This gear was selected with those who live to run, swim, bike, and stay on the move no matter what in mind.
In addition to the 48-hour sale, Nomad is still running 30% off for all of its products. Customers who want to take advantage of the sale won't need a promo or discount code — just log on and grab some major savings. The company is also offering up to 70% off for items in its outlet section.
- For the rugged: Rugged Strap for Apple Watch
- Yay sports: Sport Strap for Apple Watch
- Rugged ears: Rugged Case for AirPods Pro
- USB-A lives: Universal Cable USB-A
- The standard: Slim Wallet: Standard Edition
For the rugged: Rugged Strap for Apple Watch
The Rugged Strap for Apple Watch is built from FKM fluoroelastomer rubber which enables a breathable, ribbed design. The strap is completely waterproof and is secured to the wrist with custom stainless steel lugs and buckle. It is designed for Apple Watch Series 6, SE, and all previous versions of the Apple Watch.
Yay sports: Sport Strap for Apple Watch
The Sport Strap is made from an FKM fluoroelastomer rubber that offers interior ventilation channels and is 100% waterproof. Secure it to the wrist with a custom aluminum closure pin. It is designed for Apple Watch Series 6, SE, and all previous versions of the Apple Watch.
Rugged ears: Rugged Case for AirPods Pro
The Rugged Case for AirPods Pro is made from natural Horween leather from the U.S. on the outside and a protective microfiber lining on the inside. The case features an integrated light pipe to display the LED charging indicator through the case.
USB-A lives: Universal Cable USB-A
The Universal USB-C Cable from Nomad features USB-A to Micro-USB as well as Lightning and USB-C adapters. The outer braid and central core are built out of Kevlar® with the alloy connector plugs being built from metal.
The standard: Slim Wallet: Standard Edition
The Standard Edition of the Slim Wallet holds 12 cards comfortably with two cash pockets in a minimalist slim design. The wallet is made out of Horween leather from the United States that develops a rugged patina over time.
Get more great Black Friday deals
Nomad is even beating Apple at its own charging game with the Base Station Pro, a wireless charger that allows you to lay your device on the charging mat in any direction. It also brought premium Horween leather to the iPad Pro with its Rugged Folio.
Nomad makes some of the most attractive accessories for Apple devices, and its Cyber Monday sale is a great opportunity to enjoy up to 70% off its entire lineup. If you have some of Apple's own devices on your shopping list for the holidays, check out some of the best Apple Cyber Monday deals available right now.
More Cyber Monday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.