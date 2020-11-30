Nomad has a stellar Cyber Monday sale going on right now, and the company is offering even bigger discounts on select items. The Athlete Collection is a 48-hour sale that takes 40% off accessories designed for those who stay on the move.

Our last Everyday Tools of the Nomad collection is for The Athlete. This gear was selected with those who live to run, swim, bike, and stay on the move no matter what in mind.

In addition to the 48-hour sale, Nomad is still running 30% off for all of its products. Customers who want to take advantage of the sale won't need a promo or discount code — just log on and grab some major savings. The company is also offering up to 70% off for items in its outlet section.

Nomad is even beating Apple at its own charging game with the Base Station Pro, a wireless charger that allows you to lay your device on the charging mat in any direction. It also brought premium Horween leather to the iPad Pro with its Rugged Folio.

Nomad makes some of the most attractive accessories for Apple devices, and its Cyber Monday sale is a great opportunity to enjoy up to 70% off its entire lineup. If you have some of Apple's own devices on your shopping list for the holidays, check out some of the best Apple Cyber Monday deals available right now.