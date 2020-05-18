I've been really enjoying the Edifier TWS6 True Wireless Earbuds. They sound great, have a compact form factor and charging case, and fit nicely in the ear. I can play and pause the music, access Siri, and take phone calls by tapping on the earbuds.

Sounds good Edifier TWS6 True Wireless Earbuds: Features

The Edifier TWS6 True Wireless Earbuds are just that: truly wireless. Well, nearly: the charging case still needs to be charged with a cord, the included USB-A to USB-C cable. Once the case is charged, you can get up to 32 hours of playback. The earbuds themselves can be used for up to eight hours and recharged three times in the case before the case needs a recharge. Once you connect the earbuds to your phone, you won't need to reconnect them every time you pull the earbuds out of the case. Not every time, but sometimes at least, the reconnection happens automatically.

The earbuds sound great, with Knowles balanced armature drivers for high-resolution audio. I find them comfortable to wear, too. They come with five different pairs of ear tips ranging from 11 to 13 millimeters; two of them are memory foam and three are silicone. Plus, three pairs of differently-shaped ear wings are included for extra security. So there are a variety of ways these can fit in your ear. I ended up with the smaller memory foam tips, no wings, but you can choose what works best for you most comfortably.

Earbuds form a seal in your ear, which naturally gives them a passive noise-canceling feature for your listening pleasure. But what about when you are talking on the phone? What if your surroundings are a bit noisy? That passive noise-canceling seal doesn't do any good to the person you're speaking with. That's where CVC (clear voice capture) comes in. This software, included in the Edifier TWS6 True Wireless Earbuds, focuses your voice so the person on the other side of call can hear you clearly despite any background noise. I tested this on a couple of calls and was told my voice sounded nice and clear, though the noises around me weren't totally blocked out.

I actually said, "whoa!" out loud the first time I listened to them, the sound quality is that good.

The Edifier TWS6 True Wireless Earbuds have a number of on-board controls. Double-tap the left earbud to activate Siri (or other voice assistants if you're not on an iPhone.) Double-tap the right earbud to pause or play your music. If you have a call incoming, you can double-tap either earbud to take the call, and to hang it up. You cannot adjust the volume or skip to next or previous tracks on the earbuds by tapping, though you can activate Siri or other voice assistants and do it that way.

The earbuds automatically power off when you place them in the charging case, and power on when you remove them. Press the pairing button on the back to enter pairing mode; you can pair both earbuds to your phone or just one if you prefer. You can clear your pairing records by pressing and holding the button for 10 seconds with the earbuds inside the case.

You don't need to worry about sweating during your workouts or even a sudden rainstorm, as the Edifier TWS6 True Wireless Earbuds have IPX5 water resistance. Note that they are not waterproof or appropriate for full immersion in water, so don't wear them in the pool.

The only branding is the name EDIFIER on the top of the charging case and small logos on either earbud. You can choose from two colors: black or white.

Wireless freedom

Edifier TWS6 True Wireless Earbuds: What I like

I like these earbuds a lot. I find them comfortable to wear and I'm pretty choosy. They stay securely in my ears. It's nice that I don't have to re-pair them every time I use them. The compact charging case is a convenient way to keep my earbuds charged on the go for days. The on-board controls for Siri, play/pause, and taking calls are convenient.