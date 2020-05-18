I've been really enjoying the Edifier TWS6 True Wireless Earbuds. They sound great, have a compact form factor and charging case, and fit nicely in the ear. I can play and pause the music, access Siri, and take phone calls by tapping on the earbuds.
Compact and truly wireless
Edifier TWS6 True Wireless Earbuds
Bottom line: These wireless Bluetooth earbuds are well-designed and sound great.
The Good
- Compact earbuds and slim charging case
- Truly wireless 5.0 Bluetooth
- Great sound quality
- IPX5 water resistance
- CVC noise cancelation
- Up to 32 hours of playback
- Basic controls on the earbuds themselves
- Plenty of ear tips and wings included
The Bad
- They're not AirPods
Sounds good
Edifier TWS6 True Wireless Earbuds: Features
The Edifier TWS6 True Wireless Earbuds are just that: truly wireless. Well, nearly: the charging case still needs to be charged with a cord, the included USB-A to USB-C cable. Once the case is charged, you can get up to 32 hours of playback. The earbuds themselves can be used for up to eight hours and recharged three times in the case before the case needs a recharge. Once you connect the earbuds to your phone, you won't need to reconnect them every time you pull the earbuds out of the case. Not every time, but sometimes at least, the reconnection happens automatically.
The earbuds sound great, with Knowles balanced armature drivers for high-resolution audio. I find them comfortable to wear, too. They come with five different pairs of ear tips ranging from 11 to 13 millimeters; two of them are memory foam and three are silicone. Plus, three pairs of differently-shaped ear wings are included for extra security. So there are a variety of ways these can fit in your ear. I ended up with the smaller memory foam tips, no wings, but you can choose what works best for you most comfortably.
Earbuds form a seal in your ear, which naturally gives them a passive noise-canceling feature for your listening pleasure. But what about when you are talking on the phone? What if your surroundings are a bit noisy? That passive noise-canceling seal doesn't do any good to the person you're speaking with. That's where CVC (clear voice capture) comes in. This software, included in the Edifier TWS6 True Wireless Earbuds, focuses your voice so the person on the other side of call can hear you clearly despite any background noise. I tested this on a couple of calls and was told my voice sounded nice and clear, though the noises around me weren't totally blocked out.
I actually said, "whoa!" out loud the first time I listened to them, the sound quality is that good.
The Edifier TWS6 True Wireless Earbuds have a number of on-board controls. Double-tap the left earbud to activate Siri (or other voice assistants if you're not on an iPhone.) Double-tap the right earbud to pause or play your music. If you have a call incoming, you can double-tap either earbud to take the call, and to hang it up. You cannot adjust the volume or skip to next or previous tracks on the earbuds by tapping, though you can activate Siri or other voice assistants and do it that way.
The earbuds automatically power off when you place them in the charging case, and power on when you remove them. Press the pairing button on the back to enter pairing mode; you can pair both earbuds to your phone or just one if you prefer. You can clear your pairing records by pressing and holding the button for 10 seconds with the earbuds inside the case.
You don't need to worry about sweating during your workouts or even a sudden rainstorm, as the Edifier TWS6 True Wireless Earbuds have IPX5 water resistance. Note that they are not waterproof or appropriate for full immersion in water, so don't wear them in the pool.
The only branding is the name EDIFIER on the top of the charging case and small logos on either earbud. You can choose from two colors: black or white.
Wireless freedom
Edifier TWS6 True Wireless Earbuds: What I like
I actually said, "whoa!" out loud the first time I listened to them, the sound quality is that good. I like these earbuds a lot. I find them comfortable to wear and I'm pretty choosy. They stay securely in my ears. It's nice that I don't have to re-pair them every time I use them. The compact charging case is a convenient way to keep my earbuds charged on the go for days. The on-board controls for Siri, play/pause, and taking calls are convenient.
Not AirPods
Edifier TWS6 True Wireless Earbuds: What I don't like
This isn't a comparison article, but still, I can't say these are better than AirPods. They are pretty close in price, and certainly comparable to the AirPods in sound. But AirPods "just work" in that magical Apple Way, with the easiest connectivity and most flexible set of controls. These do not offer ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) or Transparency Mode like the AirPods Pro. The Edifier charging case is not as compact as Apple's and the case itself can't be charged wirelessly. Still, I'd say the Edifier TWS6 True Wireless Earbuds are a worthwhile option for someone who either doesn't like AirPods or doesn't use an iPhone.
Get a grip
Edifier TWS6 True Wireless Earbuds: Bottom line
Despite the fact that they aren't AirPods, these are some pretty nice earbuds in their own right. They sound amazing. Both the earbuds and the charging case are compact. Since the earbuds can go for eight hours and you can charge them in the case three times on a charge, you can get up to 32 hours of playback before you have to charge up the case again. With five pairs of ear tips and three pairs of ear wings, you'll be sure to fit the most comfortable and secure combination for your ears. You can play and pause the music, take and hang up calls, and access Siri or other voice assistants with just a couple of taps on the earbuds. Using Siri, you can skip around tracks and adjust the volume without having to take out your phone. The CVC noise-cancelation helps make your calls clear. The IPX5 rating means the earbuds are water-resistant, appropriate for sweaty or rainy workouts.
Wireless freedom
Edifier TWS6 True Wireless Earbuds
Super sound
Edifier TWS6 True Wireless Earbuds are a worthy entry into the wireless market. The sound quality is great, plus they are comfortable and easy to use.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
