Another week has come and gone — honestly, where is the time going? March felt like it dragged on for an eternity, but April and May just flew by! It's kind of crazy. Anyways, it's time for another From the Editor's Desk with yours truly. The biggest takeaway from the past week is the new rumor of Apple's own augmented reality (AR) glasses, which could be dubbed "Apple Glass." According to info leaked by Jon Prosser, Apple Glass would start at $499 plus the price of your prescription if needed, and it would operate in the same manner as the first generation Apple Watch. This means that all data gets processed on your iPhone, instead of the Apple Glass working as a standalone product. Prosser is also predicting that this product gets announced in Q4 2020 or Q1 2021, with actual availability happening much later, such as Q4 2021 or Q1 2022. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

Prosser has a video that has more details on Apple Glass, and claims to have seen an actual prototype. The prototype has a plastic frame, integrated LiDAR on the right temple but no other cameras, and would be compatible with wireless charging on a provided stand. Information displays in both lenses through a special UI called 'Starboard' (a play on iOS' 'Springboard') and it could be controlled via gestures from the frame or even in front of the device.