Happy (belated) New Year, fantastic iMore readers! I can't believe that it's already 2020, and the start of a brand new decade. Speaking of, I think it's going to be the start of a good year, especially for the world of Apple.
Even though the year just started, Apple's stock price just hit $300 per share, which is double what the company started out with in 2019. This is a good way to begin the year, and we can mostly thank the success of the Apple Watch and AirPods for that. And if Gene Munster is to be believed, there may be a possibility of AAPL being worth $400 a share as 2020 continues to go on, since there may be up to five iPhones releasing this year, including the iPhone SE 2. But then again, this is the guy who was claiming that Apple is releasing a television for several years, which never came true.
While we're on the topic of iPhones, I believe that 2020's iPhone lineup will be good, no matter what. Why? Because as I was writing up my Decade in Review piece about the iPhone 11 Pro last year, I claimed that the iPhone 11 Pro set the bar for the future of iPhone. Apple hasn't exactly gone backward in terms of iPhone hardware, and with the iPhone 11 series getting a Super Wide camera and amazing battery life, I will be expecting more of the same this year, and so much more.
I mean, unless Apple does something stupid with the iPhone releases, you can only really go up, right? At least that's how I'm seeing it. Though I'm just not sure about up to five new iPhones coming out this year — three new ones, with two older releases still available for purchase (iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, along with the iPhone XR and iPhone 8) is already a lot for consumers, isn't it?
Going back on the success of Apple wearables (Apple Watch and AirPods) as contributing factors to Apple's stock pricing surge, I am pretty ecstatic about the AirPods Pro that I received from my husband over Christmas (I'm sorry to the unlucky ones). While the audio quality and active noise cancellation (ANC) doesn't quite match up to what I get on my Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones, you just can't beat the convenience of AirPods. I can carry these easily in my pocket thanks to that fat little wireless charging case, and just pop them securely into my ears when I want to just tune the world out or even take a (very rare) call.
And finally, I wrapped up the end of 2019 by getting caught up with The Morning Show on Apple TV+. I originally wasn't too vested in Apple TV+'s offerings, as I was more excited for Disney+. But I started watching The Morning Show one day, and it hooked me from the get-go, probably because of my profession. So if you haven't watched The Morning Show yet, and are in need of a good drama to watch, I highly recommend it. After all, it didn't earn those multiple Screen Actors Guild award nominations for nothing, and there is even a second season coming.
Stay tuned for some CES 2020 madness this week — I look forward to seeing the amazing new innovations that will be coming from the show floor!
- Christine Romero-Chan
