Happy (belated) New Year, fantastic iMore readers! I can't believe that it's already 2020, and the start of a brand new decade. Speaking of, I think it's going to be the start of a good year, especially for the world of Apple.

Even though the year just started, Apple's stock price just hit $300 per share, which is double what the company started out with in 2019. This is a good way to begin the year, and we can mostly thank the success of the Apple Watch and AirPods for that. And if Gene Munster is to be believed, there may be a possibility of AAPL being worth $400 a share as 2020 continues to go on, since there may be up to five iPhones releasing this year, including the iPhone SE 2. But then again, this is the guy who was claiming that Apple is releasing a television for several years, which never came true.

While we're on the topic of iPhones, I believe that 2020's iPhone lineup will be good, no matter what. Why? Because as I was writing up my Decade in Review piece about the iPhone 11 Pro last year, I claimed that the iPhone 11 Pro set the bar for the future of iPhone. Apple hasn't exactly gone backward in terms of iPhone hardware, and with the iPhone 11 series getting a Super Wide camera and amazing battery life, I will be expecting more of the same this year, and so much more.

I mean, unless Apple does something stupid with the iPhone releases, you can only really go up, right? At least that's how I'm seeing it. Though I'm just not sure about up to five new iPhones coming out this year — three new ones, with two older releases still available for purchase (iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, along with the iPhone XR and iPhone 8) is already a lot for consumers, isn't it?