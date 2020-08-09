It's Sunday, so you know what that means — another installment of Editor's Desk from yours truly! I certainly hope that you guys are still holding up, wherever you may be. It's been one heck of a week, so let's get started.

First, Apple surprised us with updated 27-inch iMacs, with the biggest change being SSDs available across the board, so no more Fusion Drives! Honestly, it's about dang time — this has been the biggest reason why I haven't pulled the trigger on getting the iMac of my dreams. So the base model now starts with a 256GB SSD, but you can't configure the storage — if you want more, you're going to have to go one tier up, unfortunately. The new 27-inch iMac also uses the 10th-generation Intel processors and even bumped the webcam up to 1080p. While the 21.5-inch iMacs did not receive spec bumps, they also got rid of the Fusion Drives across that line as well and went with a standard SSD. If you want to pick up a new iMac, but are unsure of which one to go with, make sure to hit up our buyer's guide.

This refresh of the iMac line may be the last one before a major redesign, so if you like how the iMacs are now, you'd best pick one up before the next update. Even though I'm very much tempted, I think I may hold out just a bit longer before I get an iMac — especially since Apple will be using its own silicon soon enough.

We're approaching the middle of August, so that means that the iPhone 12, despite being delayed, is still right around the corner. A recent report hints that the new iPhones will launch in two phases, with the 6.1-inch versions kicking things off, followed later by 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch versions.

I'm honestly a little disappointed that Apple is getting rid of the 5.8-inch size, as that's what I've grown accustomed to for the past two years with the iPhone XS and iPhone 11 Pro. For me, it's a good middle ground, though I feel like I'm just going to go with the 6.1-inch size when I upgrade because the other two options, for me, are either too small (I can't see enough on the display at once) or too big (impossible one-handed use for me).

Speaking of iPhone 12, there are leaked images of magnets inside the iPhone 12 chassis, as well as official iPhone cases from Apple. This is definitely one of the more interesting leaks lately, as it could have something to do with wireless charging or even a mounting system. I would definitely vouch for having a built-in magnetic mounting system — that would be pretty cool! You wouldn't have to be constrained to using a specific accessory or case to just mount your phone anywhere you need it. And if it's for wireless charging, could it mean the revival of AirPower? Or maybe it would just make it easier to use wireless charging mats? I can't tell you how many times I've had to fumble around with the correct placement before my phone would start charging...