Welcome back to another week of From the Editor's Desk with yours truly, and we have quite a few things to discuss this time around! So let's dive right in. According to Jon Prosser, he has "confirmed" that Apple's eventual plan is to go port-less with iPhone charging in the coming years, instead of adding a USB-C port to the iPhone. Honestly, this doesn't make a lot of sense to me, considering that they eventually replaced Lightning on the iPad Pro with USB-C, so why wouldn't it eventually come to the iPhone at some point? Does Apple really hate USB-C that much? They use it on their current lineup of MacBooks, after all.

And the thought of an iPhone without a port at all, and only relying on wireless charging, is kind of a downer, at least in the current state. Right now, wireless charging is convenient for topping off your iPhone battery throughout the day, but if you want to charge it up from zero to 100, it's going to take forever. That's because right now, iPhones only charge wirelessly at a fraction of the speed of a lot of Android devices, so unless Apple changes how fast iPhones can charge up wirelessly, it's going to be a total PITA to only be able to wirelessly charge an iPhone. And what happens when there an iPhone completely fails and needs to go into recovery DFU mode? How would that work with a port-less iPhone? It's an interesting rumor, to say the least, and I just don't see it happening unless a lot of changes are made. Plus, how am I supposed to continue using my iPhone while charging if I can't just plug it in? C'mon now. Speaking of future iPhones, there's a new foldable iPhone 12 concept video floating around right now, and I have to admit that it looks pretty awesome. I honestly don't have a real desire for a foldable iPhone, but if Apple made something like the concept shown here, I think it would do pretty well. If Apple is planning on a foldable phone in the future, then I'm sure that they're coming up with plans for it, but I don't expect to see anything like this until at least a few years from now.