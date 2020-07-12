Another week has gone by, which means another installment of Editor's Desk from yours truly. And it's been another whirlwind week, if I do say so myself.

First off, let's get the big news out of the way: Apple dropped the public betas for iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14. Unfortunately, we still don't have the macOS 11 Big Sur or watchOS 7 public betas as of this writing, but we expect them to drop soon. As far as what's available so far, Rene Ritchie did a nice preview of iOS 14 and Christopher Close did a preview for tvOS 14, and both of them are quite in-depth with what to expect from the next iterations of software from Apple. I highly recommend giving them a read if you haven't already. We'll be working on more in-depth previews of the public betas this week.

Speaking of iOS 14, the new version of iOS has been exposing apps that seem to have been snooping in on the contents of our device clipboards. The latest one that hit the news this week is Reddit, though it seems that they're in the process of amending the issue with an update later this week. Honestly, the whole concept of clipboard snooping is a bit of a mixed one for me — it's useful for some apps, like Reddit, where I may want to copy and paste a link to share with others. But apps like TikTok are a bit more sketchy (I don't even have TikTok installed on any of my devices) to begin with. Either way, our own Stephen Warwick wrote up a detailed piece about what clipboard snooping is, and I highly recommend giving it a read.

And if you are interested in Shortcuts at all, iOS 14 makes them even better than ever. I haven't really spent a lot of time with Shortcuts, but Joseph Keller is the king of Shortcuts here at iMore. He wrote up a great piece explaining his favorite changes to Shortcuts in iOS 14, so if you want to dive into the world of automations and more, make sure to hit that up.