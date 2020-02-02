Another week is in the can, fellow iMorians! I hope you've all had a great week. A lot has happened since last week — some good, some bad.

First off, while I'm not a huge basketball fan these days (I used to be when I played in high school, but I eventually just became a lazier nerd than I would like to admit), it's truly sad what happened to Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and the other passengers last week. I used to watch Lakers games in the 2000s when I could, but I eventually got out of it, though Bryant was always an idol I could look up to. My husband, on the other hand, is a huge Laker and basketball fan in general, so I will watch with him at home. We're deeply saddened by the tragic event from last Sunday. It came as a huge shock and I couldn't believe it at first — all I was thinking was, "This has to be hoax, right? No way he's gone." But alas, it's true, and he'll forever be missed. We've been watching a lot of various Kobe Bryant clips and stuff on the television when it's on, but it still feels surreal. R.I.P Black Mamba and Mambacita.