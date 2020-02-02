Another week is in the can, fellow iMorians! I hope you've all had a great week. A lot has happened since last week — some good, some bad.
First off, while I'm not a huge basketball fan these days (I used to be when I played in high school, but I eventually just became a lazier nerd than I would like to admit), it's truly sad what happened to Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and the other passengers last week. I used to watch Lakers games in the 2000s when I could, but I eventually got out of it, though Bryant was always an idol I could look up to. My husband, on the other hand, is a huge Laker and basketball fan in general, so I will watch with him at home.
We're deeply saddened by the tragic event from last Sunday. It came as a huge shock and I couldn't believe it at first — all I was thinking was, "This has to be hoax, right? No way he's gone."
But alas, it's true, and he'll forever be missed. We've been watching a lot of various Kobe Bryant clips and stuff on the television when it's on, but it still feels surreal. R.I.P Black Mamba and Mambacita.
In other news, Fantastical 3 launched this week on macOS and iOS, and raised some controversy among users. Our own Lory Gil reviewed it and gave it a glowing review, but I have since raised some concerns with how it seems like every app is moving towards a subscription-based business model.
I remember the good old days when apps were a one-time payment, and then you get minor updates for free, and then you'd probably have to pay for the next major version. It's a bit saddening to see that so many apps are going with subscriptions these days, and while I subscribe to the ones that have proven invaluable to do my job, even I'm reaching a breaking point. I see both points — from the frustrated users to developers who need to make money — but it's definitely a struggle to reach something that everyone can agree on.
And lastly, in a surprise move, Nintendo has officially announced a new Special Edition Nintendo Switch for Animal Crossing: New Horizons this week. This gorgeous Switch features pastel mint green and blue Joy-Cons that have a white back, a custom design on the back of the console, and it comes with a unique design Dock that has Tom Nook and Timmy & Tommy on a remote island. It's absolutely beautiful, and you bet your butt I pre-ordered one already! I also do love that this is the regular Switch, and not a Switch Lite.
It's just a shame that it doesn't come with a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, though it's understandable since the console comes out before the game does. I also switched my Animal Crossing: New Horizons preorder from Amazon over to Target because that bonus journal with preorders is way too cute!
Until next time, iMorians.
- Christine Romero-Chan
