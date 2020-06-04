If you've been looking for a laptop sleeve that goes beyond the ordinary, check out this beauty from Ekster. It can hold your MacBook (or any other model laptop) up to 13 inches. You could also use it to carry your 12.9 iPad Pro or any other tablet up to that size.

Get organized Ekster Laptop Sleeve: Features

The Ekster Laptop Sleeve is a slim, sleek sleeve that holds up to a 13-inch laptop or tablet. The exterior is mostly canvas, with a premium leather flap and top area. The leather flap has a magnetic closure. A soft microfiber lines the interior. There is not a thick layer of cushioning in between, but my MacBook Pro feels secure in this sleeve because it's both sturdy in form and soft on the inside. There is extra space built into the corners to protect your laptop's vulnerable corners.

Ekster's leather is tanned under environmental protocols in gold-rated LWG (The Leather Working Group, a not-for-profit leather tanners' organization) tanneries. Like all leather, this will develop a patina over time. There is space on either side of the flap for a charging cable, and the MacBook's ports are exposed, so you can charge the laptop while it's secure inside the sleeve.

If you want a refined and organized way to carry your laptop and other accessories, Ekster's Laptop Sleeve is a great option.

Ekster's Laptop Sleeve has lots of pockets and slots to help organize your accessories. On the front, you'll find two pockets. One of those pockets has two slots for carrying business cards.

On the back, there are six elasticized sleeves, one of which has another piece of elastic along the bottom so your item cannot slide through. The others don't, so you're relying on the tightness of the elastic (it's quite tight and firm) to hold your items in place. Two of the elastic sleeves are just large enough for a pen or pencil; the others can hold something a bit larger. There's also a large pocket on the back that runs the full length of the sleeve, suitable for a magazine or papers.

The entire sleeve is lightweight and slim. It doesn't have a handle or strap, but you could easily place it inside of a larger bag or backpack if you wanted to carry it hands-free. There is a small Ekster logo on the front of the leather flap, and EKSTER spelled out on the back of the flap. Both are unobtrusive.

The canvas portion and microfiber interior are black, while the leather flap comes in three color choices: Nappa Black, Juniper Green, and Classic Brown.

Luxurious protection

Ekster Laptop Sleeve: What I like

I like that I could walk into any boardroom in the world and fit right in with this sleeve. Well, I might not, really, but the Ekster Laptop Sleeve definitely would. The premium leather portion is buttery soft, and feels fantastic to the touch. Though some of them are quite tiny, there are actually a dozen separate compartments in this slender sleeve! That's really helpful for organizing all of the little bits and pieces that go along with carrying tech for business purposes.