Elisabeth Moss breaks down the new 'Shining Girls' trailer

Things change just like that. And then it happens again, and again, and again. Shining Girls, starring Elisabeth Moss, premieres April 29 on Apple TV+.

If you haven't seen it yet, you can check out the trailer below:

In addition to releasing the trailer, Elisabeth Moss (star, Director, and Executive Producer) and Michelle MacLaren (Executive Producer & Director) took to Twitter to break down the new trailer.

Moss said that she wanted to handle all reality shifts "in camera and to do it practically and with as very little VFX as possible."

"I like to approach it very grounded and very real, but you also want to bring in that thriller aspect…

MacLaren said that they wanted to give the audience a "voyeuristic presence, which we do sometimes with shadows or mirrors or just point of view."

"We always have to figure out ways that you're going to shift his character physically in front of your eyes or transform the room around you, on camera." - Elisabeth Moss, Star, Executive Producer & Director

