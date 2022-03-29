Elisabeth Moss breaks down the new 'Shining Girls' trailer

What you need to know
- Apple TV+ released the official trailer for "Shining Girls" today.
- Series star and executive producer Elisabeth Moss has broken down today's trailer.
- "Shining Girls" will premiere on Friday, April 29.
Earlier today, Apple released the official trailer for "Shining Girls," its new thriller series starring Elisabeth Moss.
If you haven't seen it yet, you can check out the trailer below:
Things change just like that. And then it happens again, and again, and again. Shining Girls, starring Elisabeth Moss, premieres April 29 on Apple TV+.
In addition to releasing the trailer, Elisabeth Moss (star, Director, and Executive Producer) and Michelle MacLaren (Executive Producer & Director) took to Twitter to break down the new trailer.
Moss said that she wanted to handle all reality shifts "in camera and to do it practically and with as very little VFX as possible."
MacLaren said that they wanted to give the audience a "voyeuristic presence, which we do sometimes with shadows or mirrors or just point of view."
"Shining Girls" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 29. It will join the forever-growing list of movies and television shows on the streaming platform. If you want to watch the new series in the best video and audio quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022 and our review of the latest Apple TV 4K.
