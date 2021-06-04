What you need to know
- Elizabeth Anweis has reportedly joined the cast of Echo 3 on Apple TV+.
- The show is a 10-part action-thriller from the writer of Zero Dark Thirty.
A new report says that Elizabeth Anweis has joined the cast of Apple TV+ action-thriller Echo 3.
Deadline says that Anweis will star as Natalie Foster, the chief of the CIA's Bogota field office. As the report notes she joins Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman, who have already been announced as cast members.
Apple announced Echo 3 for Apple TV+ in July 2020, from the announcement:
In "Echo 3", Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, is the emotional center of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband – two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts – struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.
The show is to be shot in both English and Spanish dialogue and comes from producer and writer of The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty Mark Boal:
Boal will serve as showrunner, alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Jason Horwitch ("Berlin Station," "House of Cards"). The series will be produced by Apple and Keshet Studios, with Keshet Studios' Peter Traugott serving as executive producer alongside Marc Boal, Jason Horwitch, Stan Wlodkowski, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Avi Nir (Keshet Media Group), Alon Shtruzman (Keshet International) and Karni Ziv (Keshet Broadcasting).
Apple continues to add more original content to its platform and announced yesterday that The Mosquito Coast had been renewed for a second season.
