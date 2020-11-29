Amazon is running Cyber Monday deals on all of its devices, and its sale on Kindles is a staple of the shopping holiday. Even the Kindle Oasis has a huge discount, a device Android Central called 'the best e-reader you can buy" in its review.
The full lineup of Kindle devices is currently on sale with discounts that will net you more than 30% off. Amazon is even including 3 months of Kindle Unlimted on select models. Check out the best deals below for one of the most popular gifts during the holidays.
The Amazon Kindle features a 167 PPI glare-free display with brightness adjustment that reads like paper. The 8GB of storage can keep thousands of books on the device, and the battery life lasts for weeks. Amazon also includes 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free.
The Amazon Kindle Kids Edition is everything you love about the Amazon Kindle but includes one year Amazon Kids+, a kid-friendly cover, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee. Amazon Kids+ includes the complete Harry Potter series and the first book from other popular series such as Artemis Fowl, and parents can purchase more books from the Kindle Store.
The Kindle Paperwhite features a flush-front design, 300 PPI glare-free display, and waterproof design for reading at the beach or pool without worry. It comes packed with 8GB of storage (upgradeable to 32 GB) and comes in Black, Twilight Blue, Plum, or Sage. Amazon is also including 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free.
The Kindle Oasis features a 7-inch, 300 ppi flush-front Paperwhite display which an adjustable warm light to make it easier to read at night. It's waterproof for worry-free reading at the pool, at the beach, or in the tub. It comes packed with 8GB of storage (upgradeable to 32 GB) and comes in Black and Champagne Gold. Amazon is also including 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free.
