Epic Games has today announced it is suing Apple in Australia over its App Store and alleged antitrust practices.

In a press release the company stated:

Today Epic Games launched legal proceedings in Australia against Apple, extending its fight to make digital platforms fairer for consumers and developers. Today's legal claim, filed in the Federal Court of Australia, alleges Apple's conduct in its App Store is a misuse of market power and substantially lessens competition in-app distribution and payment processes. This development comes after proceedings were brought by Epic against Apple in the US on 13 August 2020. Epic's claim states Apple's conduct is unconscionable and breaches the Australian Consumer Law as well as various sections of the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth).

The suit, of course, follows Epic's mammoth legal battle against Apple in the US over alleged antitrust practices, due to call for trial next year. Epic, in its release, says Apple "has locked down and crippled the ecosystem by imposing an absolute monopoly on distribution and through the restrictions placed on in-app purchases," preventing entire categories of business and applications from being developed in their ecosystem.

Epic says that like its U.S. lawsuit, it isn't seeking any monetary compensation, but "fair access and competition that will benefit all consumers."

You can read the full report and legal filings here.