What you need to know
- EPOS is a premium gaming audio brand with a large assortment of gaming accessories.
- Today, EPOS revealed the B20 streaming microphone.
- It features four microphone pickup patterns and is compatible with Mac, PC, and PS4.
EPOS has long been a trusted name in the audio industry, so it's always exciting to see what new products the company comes out with. Today, EPOS revealed the B20 streaming microphone, a brand new accessory specifically made with video game streaming in mind. It comes with a desk stand for easy use while recording and is compatible with Mac, PC, and PS4.
|Category
|Spec
|Compatibility
|Mac, PC, PS4
|Recording sample/bit rate
|24bit - 48kHz
|Playback sample and bit rate
|24bit - 96kHz
|Speaker frequency response
|20 - 20,000Hz
|Microphone frequency response
|50 -20,000 Hz
|Microphone pattern
|Cardioid, Bidirectional, Omnidirectional, Stereo
|Thread size
|3/8 inch
|Cable length
|9.5 ft.
|In box
|Microphone, desk stand, USB cable, quick start guide
|Warranty
|2 years
As with many computer microphones, this one comes with a long 9.5-foot USB cable giving users plenty of leeway to get it in a good position. It also comes with a simple deskstand and has a 3/8 thread on the bottom if buyers want to connect it to a scissor arm stand for better reach.
To help you get the audio just right, the B20 features four microphone pickup patterns to choose from. By experimenting, buyers can discover which option works best for their projects. It also has an impressive 24bit record and playback bit rate for smooth sounding audio.
With the help of a reliable microphone, like the EPOS B20, and one of the best capture cards out there, you can be streaming in no time. We can even help you with our guide for how to stream Nintendo Switch on Twitch with a capture card.
Premium mic
EPOS B20
Game streaming and podcasting
If you want to stream your gameplay or host podcasts you're going to want a reliable microphone. Afterall, you don't want your audio to sound choppy or echoey. EPOS is a trusted brand in the audio industry and its new B20 streaming mic will do just the job.
Some unreleased Apple AirTag accessories might have popped up on eBay
Apple's AirTag Leather Key Ring and AirTag Loop are on sale now, but this eBay listing has some colors that never saw the light of day officially.
Nintendo is about to burst with all these Switch Pro leaks
There were several Nintendo rumors and leaks this week including a big one for the Nintendo Switch 'Pro'. If this keeps up, Nintendo's biggest reveals will be known before the big E3 Nintendo Direct.
This is a $250,000 wireless charger and you know someone already bought it
This wireless charging pad is made from 18K gold and vicuna wool. And yes, that's a real thing.
Take an Apple Watch charger on the road with you
Looking for an Apple Watch charger to take with you while you’re out and about? Check out these portable chargers!