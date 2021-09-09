The third-generation Apple TV continues to lose support from popular services.

As reported by Appleosophy, ESPN and ABC News will soon drop support for the 3rd generation Apple TV and earlier. Customers who wish to continue watching either service on those models will need to AirPlay videos from their iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, or Mac.

Both the ESPN and ABC News apps on the Apple streaming service box are set to lose support for the device on Monday, October 4, according to messages in its apps on the Apple TV third generation.

According to the report, the change will only affect models older than the 4th generation Apple TV (commonly known as the Apple TV HD). The Apple TV 4K will also, of course, continue to support the ESPN and ABC News app.

While it seems odd at first glance that both services announced that they would be dropping support on the same day, both ESPN and ABC News are owned by Disney. So, it's really not that surprising after all.

3rd generation Apple TV owners can, of course, upgrade to the Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K in order to continue watching ESPN or ABC News directly. The apps are also available on most Smart TVs, streaming boxes or sticks, and gaming consoles.

Both apps are the latest to drop support for the 3rd generation Apple TV. Earlier this year, YouTube dropped support for the streaming device. HBO Now and HBO Go dropped support for the device back in 2020.