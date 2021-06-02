The Bureau Européen des Unions de Consommateurs (BEUC) has joined the European Commission's antitrust investigation into Apple regarding music streaming on the App Store as an interested party, the group has announced today.

In a press release the group stated:

BEUC has just joined the European Commission's antitrust investigation into Apple using its App Store rules to distort competition for music streaming services in the EU's Single Market.

The European Commission filed formal charges against Apple in April, claiming the company had broken EU antitrust laws, from the EU:

The European Commission has informed Apple of its preliminary view that it distorted competition in the music streaming market as it abused its dominant position for the distribution of music streaming apps through its App Store. The Commission takes issue with the mandatory use of Apple's own in-app purchase mechanism imposed on music streaming app developers to distribute their apps via Apple's App Store. The Commission is also concerned that Apple applies certain restrictions on app developers preventing them from informing iPhone and iPad users of alternative, cheaper purchasing possibilities.

The BEUC says it will contribute consumer feedback from EU members, and has been officially recognized as an interested third party. Director General Monique Goyens said, "We look forward to working with the Commission to ensure that Europe's consumers have access to a full range of music streaming services without their choices being unfairly restricted or prices being artificially inflated."

The BEUC represents 46 consumer groups in 32 countries, including the UK consumer group Which?.