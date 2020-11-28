We all like to keep tabs on all manner of things whether that's a new pet or our belongings in a garage. Whatever you want to keep safe the eufy Security 1080p Indoor Cam is a great way to do it without having to spend a fortune. And you don't have to mess around setting up hubs and whatnot, either.

The folks at eufy Security have been making a name for themselves by putting together quality products at a great price and the 1080p Indoor Cam epitomizes that. With on-device artificial intelligence that can detect humans and pets combined with activity zones for motion detection, this really is a set it and forget it camera.

Users of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa can check in on their homes using their voices and you can even speak with whoever you're looking at via the two-way audio feature. I can imagine that being pretty useful if you're telling a new dog to get off the sofa! You'll be able to do it at night as well thanks to the advanced night vision feature on offer.

