If you are tired of seeing your HomeKit light bulbs show as unresponsive in the Home app because someone used the switch on the wall, then you need a HomeKit light switch. One of my personal favorites is the Eve Light Switch, which sports a clean, modern design, and, more importantly, is one of the most reliable HomeKit accessories that I own. This Black Friday, you can score one for $15 off, so if you want to break free from those pesky HomeKit bulbs, now is your best chance to save.
Eve Light Switch
The Eve Light Switch provides you with sweet Siri voice, and Home app controls with a direct to HomeKit Bluetooth connection. This easy to install switch is ready to go with just a scan of the HomeKit pairing code — no accounts or registration required!
$35
$50 $15 Off
The Eve Light Switch features a sleek, button and LED-free design with just a single capacitive touchpad in the center for all of its on-device controls. The light switch is straightforward to install even if you do not have extensive electrical knowledge — all you need is a screwdriver, a little bit of free time, and a neutral-wire in your electrical box. Don't worry if you don't know where to start, we have got you covered with our handy guide, how to install a HomeKit-enabled smart light switch.
After installation, all you need to do to get it up and running is scan the HomeKit code in the Home app. No crazy long Wi-Fi passwords to enter, accounts to register, apps to download, or hubs to connect to your router — it just works. All the magic happens via Bluetooth, which keeps everything private, and local, plus it even allows the light switch to work via HomeKit even when your internet is down.
HomeKit controls include the ability to turn on and off your light fixtures with a tap or with a shout via Siri. The Eve Light Switch, like other HomeKit accessories, is available for use in convenient automation and scenes, so you can have your lights turn on sunset automatically or the moment you arrive home from work.
So if you are ready to say goodbye to training your family or guests on how to use your smart lights, then go with the Eve Light Switch this Black Friday. Just like with all of Eve's HomeKit accessories, they are worth the extra over cheaper Wi-Fi alternatives, and they don't go on sale very often, so now is your best chance to step up your lighting game for less. Also, be sure to check out our other Black Friday deals to save big on HomeKit accessories and more.
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.