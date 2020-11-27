If you are tired of seeing your HomeKit light bulbs show as unresponsive in the Home app because someone used the switch on the wall, then you need a HomeKit light switch. One of my personal favorites is the Eve Light Switch, which sports a clean, modern design, and, more importantly, is one of the most reliable HomeKit accessories that I own. This Black Friday, you can score one for $15 off, so if you want to break free from those pesky HomeKit bulbs, now is your best chance to save.

