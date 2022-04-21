Xbox Cloud Gaming is available across iOS and Android devices, giving users a taste of the best value in gaming. Xbox Game Pass contains hundreds of games for the Xbox, PC, and iOS via cloud streaming, and it can all be yours with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Curious about just what's available for cloud gamers? You've come to the right place.

To help you find what you want to play next on Xbox Game Pass for iOS, we've put together a list of every game available on the cloud, and if you don't have a controller for your device, we've also noted every title that supports touch controls. As games come and go from the service, we'll update our lists accordingly, so you can stay up to date on the latest and greatest. Also, please note that some of these games may not be available in certain countries because of region-locking.