Xbox Cloud Gaming is available across iOS and Android devices, giving users a taste of the best value in gaming. Xbox Game Pass contains hundreds of games for the Xbox, PC, and iOS via cloud streaming, and it can all be yours with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Curious about just what's available for cloud gamers? You've come to the right place.
To help you find what you want to play next on Xbox Game Pass for iOS, we've put together a list of every game available on the cloud, and if you don't have a controller for your device, we've also noted every title that supports touch controls. As games come and go from the service, we'll update our lists accordingly, so you can stay up to date on the latest and greatest. Also, please note that some of these games may not be available in certain countries because of region-locking.
How to get started with Xbox Game Pass for iOS?
Starting out on Xbox Game Pass for iOS is simple. You'll just want to have an iPad or iPhone, as well as a controller if you don't want to be limited to games with touch controls. Once you've got that and an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you're ready to begin. Setting up Xbox Cloud Streaming on iOS is simple, so let's get to the games.
Do bear in mind that due to restrictions placed by Apple, Xbox Game Pass for iOS works through a browser-based option, instead of through a native application.
Full list of Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) games (April 2022)
Note: Games marked with this emoji (👇🏻) support touch controls.
- A Memoir Blue
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- AI: The Somnium Files (👇🏻)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Among Us (👇🏻)
- Anvil: Vault Breaker (👇🏻)
- Aragami 2 (👇🏻)
- Archvale (👇🏻)
- ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer's Edition
- Art of Rally (👇🏻)
- Astria Ascending (👇🏻)
- Astroneer
- Atomicrops
- Back 4 Blood
- Backbone (👇🏻)
- Banjo-Kazooie (👇🏻)
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
- Banjo-Tooie (👇🏻)
- Bassmaster Fishing
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield V
- Battletoads
- Before We Leave
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Black Desert
- Bleeding Edge
- Blinx The Time Sweeper (👇🏻)
- Bloodroots (👇🏻)
- Boyfriend Dungeon (👇🏻)
- Breathedge
- Bridge Constructor Portal (👇🏻)
- Broken Age
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (👇🏻)
- Call of the Sea (👇🏻)
- Carrion (👇🏻)
- Children of Morta
- Chinatown Detective Agency
- Cities: Skylines — Xbox One Edition (👇🏻)
- ClusterTruck
- Conan Exiles
- Contrast
- Control
- Crackdown 3
- Craftopia
- Cricket 19
- Cricket 22
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (👇🏻)
- Cris Tales (👇🏻)
- CrossfireX: Operation Catalyst
- Crown Trick (👇🏻)
- Crusader Kings 3
- Curse of the Dead Gods (👇🏻)
- Dandy Ace (👇🏻)
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition
- Darkest Dungeon (👇🏻)
- Darksiders Genesis
- DayZ
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
- Dead Cells (👇🏻)
- Dead Space
- Death's Door (👇🏻)
- DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dicey Dungeons (👇🏻)
- DiRT 5 (👇🏻)
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disneyland Adventures
- Dodgeball Academia
- Donut County (👇🏻)
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM II (Classic)
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- DOOM (2016)
- DOOM Eternal
- Double Dragon Neon (👇🏻)
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age 2
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- DragonBall: FighterZ
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Definitive Edition (👇🏻)
- Dreamscaper
- Echo Generation (👇🏻)
- Edge of Eternity (👇🏻)
- Elite Dangerous
- Embr
- Empire of Sin (👇🏻)
- Enter the Gungeon (👇🏻)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Exo One (👇🏻)
- F1 2021
- Fable Anniversary (👇🏻)
- Fable II (👇🏻)
- Fable III (👇🏻)
- Fae Tactics (👇🏻)
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far: Changing Tides
- Farming Simulator 19 (👇🏻)
- Firewatch (👇🏻)
- Flynn: Son of Crimson (👇🏻)
- Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition (👇🏻)
- For Honor
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
- Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition
- Frostpunk: Console Edition (👇🏻)
- Fuzion Frenzy (👇🏻)
- Gang Beasts
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War 4
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition (👇🏻)
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears of War: Judgement
- Gears Tactics (👇🏻)
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir (👇🏻)
- Goat Simulator
- Going Under (👇🏻)
- Golf With Your Friends (👇🏻)
- Gorogoa
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition
- GreedFall
- Grounded — Game Preview
- Hades (👇🏻)
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Infinite
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition (👇🏻)
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition (👇🏻)
- Halo: Spartan Assault (👇🏻)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (👇🏻)
- Hitman Trilogy (👇🏻)
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Human Fall Flat
- I Am Fish (👇🏻)
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Infernax
- Injustice 2
- Into The Pit
- It Takes Two
- Jetpac Refuelled (👇🏻)
- Joy Ride Turbo (👇🏻)
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Kameo: Elements of Power
- Katamari Damacy: Reroll (👇🏻)
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Kill It With Fire
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition (👇🏻)
- Kraken Academy!!
- Lake (👇🏻)
- Last Stop (👇🏻)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (👇🏻)
- Lemnis Gate
- Lethal League Blaze (👇🏻)
- Library Of Ruina
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Limbo
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Lost in Random
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page (👇🏻)
- Lumines Remastered (👇🏻)
- Maneater
- Marvel's Avengers
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Microsoft: Flight Simulator
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Mighty Goose (👇🏻)
- Mind Scanners
- Minecraft Dungeons (👇🏻)
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst
- MLB: The Show 22
- Monster Sanctuary (👇🏻)
- Monster Train (👇🏻)
- Moonglow Bay (👇🏻)
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Morkredd (👇🏻)
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
- MotoGP 20
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- Myst
- Need for Speed: Heat (👇🏻)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (👇🏻)
- Neon Abyss
- Neoverse (👇🏻)
- New Super Lucky's Tale (👇🏻)
- Next Space Rebels
- No Man's Sky
- Nobody Saves the World (👇🏻)
- Nogunz: Doppleganger Edition
- Nuclear Throne
- Octopath Traveler (👇🏻)
- Olija
- Omno
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (👇🏻)
- One Step from Eden (👇🏻)
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2 (👇🏻)
- Paradise Killer
- Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (👇🏻)
- Peggle 2 (👇🏻)
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Phoenix Point (👇🏻)
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition (👇🏻)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire — Ultimate Edition (👇🏻)
- Plans vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Power Rangers; Battle for the Grid
- Prey
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts 2 (👇🏻)
- Pupperazzi (👇🏻)
- Quake
- Rain on Your Parade (👇🏻)
- Race with Ryan
- RAGE
- RAGE 2
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (👇🏻)
- Recompile
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
- ReCore
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- Rings of Pain (👇🏻)
- Rubber Bandits (👇🏻)
- Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure
- Sable (👇🏻)
- Scarlet Nexus (👇🏻)
- ScourgeBringer (👇🏻)
- Sea of Thieves (👇🏻)
- Second Extinction
- Serious Sam 4
- Shredders
- Signs of the Sojourner (👇🏻)
- Skate 3
- SkateBIRD (👇🏻)
- Skul: The Hero Slayer
- Slay the Spire (👇🏻)
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- Snowrunner
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (👇🏻)
- Spelunky 2 (👇🏻)
- Spiritfarer (👇🏻)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars Battlefront 2
- Star Wars Squadrons
- Stardew Valley (👇🏻)
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Steep (👇🏻)
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Subnautica
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
- Superliminal (👇🏻)
- Supraland
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3 (👇🏻)
- Telling Lies (👇🏻)
- Terraria
- The Anacrusis
- The Artful Escape (👇🏻)
- The Ascent (👇🏻)
- The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Renarkled (👇🏻)
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy (👇🏻)
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut (👇🏻)
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing
- The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos - Chicken Edition (👇🏻)
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (👇🏻)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Forgotten City (👇🏻)
- The Good Life (👇🏻)
- The Gunk (👇🏻)
- The Gardens Between
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
- The Long Dark
- The Outer Worlds
- The Pedestrian (👇🏻)
- The Procession to Calvary (👇🏻)
- The Riftbreaker
- The Sims 4
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier — The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) (👇🏻)
- The Walking Dead: Michonne — The Complete Season (👇🏻)
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (👇🏻)
- The Walking Dead: Season Two (👇🏻)
- The Wild at Heart (👇🏻)
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition
- Torchlight III (👇🏻)
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (👇🏻)
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Townscaper
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 2 (👇🏻)
- Transformers Battlegrounds (👇🏻)
- Tropico 6 (👇🏻)
- Tunic (👇🏻)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Twelve Minutes
- Two Point Hospital (👇🏻)
- Undertale
- Undungeon (👇🏻)
- Unpacking (👇🏻)
- Unravel Two
- Unsighted
- Visage
- Viva Piñata (👇🏻)
- Viva Piñata: TIP (👇🏻)
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut (👇🏻)
- Wasteland 3 (Xbox One) (👇🏻)
- Wasteland Remastered (👇🏻)
- We Happy Few
- Weird West
- What Remains of Edith Finch (👇🏻)
- Windjammers 2 (👇🏻)
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- World War Z
- Worms Rumble
- Worms W.M.D.
- Wreckfest (👇🏻)
- Yakuza 3 Remastered (👇🏻)
- Yakuza 4 Remastered (👇🏻)
- Yakuza 5 Remastered (👇🏻)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (👇🏻)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (👇🏻)
- Yes, Your Grace (👇🏻)
- Young Souls (👇🏻)
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (👇🏻)
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
Remember you can connect your Xbox controller or PlayStation controller to your iPad or iPhone to optimize your gaming experience. Be sure to check back often and keep yourself up to date on the latest information for Xbox Game Pass.
