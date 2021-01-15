While CES 2021 looked a bit different this year by going virtual, we still managed to get a few sneak peeks at some shiny new HomeKit accessories and AirPlay 2 devices that could be coming to our homes soon. This year, we saw the usual suspects like smart plugs, speakers, and lights, but we also got some surprises that expand both platforms into new categories. Here are all of the HomeKit and AirPlay 2 accessories that were announced during CES week. CES HomeKit: Arlo Essential Indoor Camera - Availability TBD

Source: Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo's upcoming Essential Indoor Camera along with a touch-less doorbell were CES Innovation Award Honorees this year, thanks to a unique "easy-to-control, automated privacy shield" that allows users to decide with a tap in the Arlo app when it monitors and records. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more While Arlo hasn't specifically mentioned HomeKit support at this point, we suspect that it will follow in the footsteps of previous cameras where it is added shortly after release via an update. Additional details will be shared closer to the camera's launch. CES HomeKit: Aromeo Sense - Availability TBD

Source: Aromeo

The Aromeo Sense is billed as a "mult-sensory" device that is designed to aid with sleep, relaxation, and focus. The Sense utilizes a water-less diffuser system that works with fragrance pods, and a lighting system that consists of 40 LEDs with support for multiple colors. The Sense also provides "curated "therapy playlists" through the Aromeo app and in addition to HomeKit support, the Sense will support Amazon's Alexa, and the Google Assistant. The Aromeo Sense is currently available for pre-order through a crowd funding campaign with pricing starting at $139. CES HomeKit: JBL SA750 Integrated Amplifier - Available April 2021

Source: JBL

JBL's SA750 Integrated Amplifier may rock a sweet retro design, but it supports the latest smart features — including Wi-Fi, ethernet, and AirPlay 2. This amplifier features dual 3.5mm AUX and headphone ports right on the front panel and has all of the physical switches one could need: power, mute, direct, MC/MM phono, and Dirac. The SA750 will be available starting this April. CES HomeKit: JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam - Available Spring 2021 Source: JBL The JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam soundbar provides the most common home theater audio formats like Dolby Atmos and mixes in JBL-specific touches like 3D Surround Sound. JBL proclaims the soundbar as having "room-filling sound" without needing additional speakers. Rounding out the feature set is AirPlay 2 support which makes it easy to stream your content from your iPhones and iPads. The soundbar will available for $399.95 this Spring. CES HomeKit: Level Touch Matte Black & Polished Brass - Available February 2021

Source: Level Home

The incredibly slick Level Touch HomeKit smart lock is getting two additional finishes in 2021. Coming next month, the Level Touch will be available in Matte Black followed by a Polished Brass later in the year. Both of the new finishes will also have matching OMNIA lever/handle sets available that provide a truly complete look. CES HomeKit: LG HU810P 4K Laser Projector - Available January 2021

Source: LG

Coming later this month, LG's HU810P 4K Laser Projector beams high definition video to large screens up to a whopping 300-inches in size. As its name suggests, this projector supports 4K video and the latest HDR10 and HLG standards, as well as AirPlay 2 that allows owners to cast content from iOS. The HU810P will be available worldwide starting on January 18th for a cool $2,999. CES HomeKit: Lutron Caséta Wireless Outdoor Plug - Available March 2021

Source: Lutron

Lutron's Caséta Wireless line of smart switches and dimmers are some of the most reliable and responsive HomeKit accessories around, making them our pick for best smart light switches, and this year, the company is bringing things to the great outdoors. Coming this March, the Lutron Caséta Wireless Outdoor Plug offers a single connected-outlet, capable of powering outdoor decorations, lights, and even smaller pumps and motors, in a compact IP-65 weather-resistant package. Just like other Caséta Wireless accessories, the new outdoor plug connects to Lutron's Caséta Smart Bridge instead of relying on Wi-Fi or Bluetooth enabling fast and consistent performance. In addition to HomeKit, the outdoor plug works with Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant, as well as with Lutron's convenient Pico Remotes. The Lutron Caséta Outdoor Plug will be available for $79.95 at various retailers this spring including Amazon, Best Buy, Lowes, and Home Depot. CES HomeKit: Owl Wired Home Security System - Available Summer 2021 Source: Owl Home The Owl Wired combines multiple sensors into one complete whole home security solution. This multi-sensor detects both smoke and Carbon Monoxide, reports temperature and humidity, and monitors for noise and motion. Other highlights include a backup battery, LED status light, built-in siren, and two color options. The Owl Wired will be available later this year for $169, although a special pre-order price of $139 is available now. CES HomeKit: Philips Hue Amarant - Available March 2021

Source: Signify

The Philips Hue Amarant is a "linear spotlight" for the outdoors which provides a "wall-washing" effect with millions of colors. The Amarant can be mounted to a ground-level surface, as well as upside-down, and is a part of the LowVolt Luminere collection making it easy to get started with outdoor lighting. The Philips Hue Amarant will be available starting later this month in Europe, followed by a March release in North America. CES HomeKit: Philips Hue Appear - Available January 2021

Source: Signify

The popular Philips Hue Appear outdoor wall light is getting a new color option for the new year. Available later this month in Europe, the Appear will now come in a Brushed Stainless Steel finish, joining the previous all-black look. The Appear, like the rest of the Philips Hue line supports up to 16 million different colors and puts them on display with a unique up and down "floating" effect. IP 44 weather-resistance allows them to light up the outdoors all year long. CES HomeKit: Philips Hue Dimmer Switch - Available January 2021

Source: Signify

Launching later this month in Europe (February in North America), the updated Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch features a slightly redesigned front, while still maintaining all of the same handy features that made it a must have for those with the company's smart lighting. The Dimmer provides convenient access to dimming, scenes, and power controls, and with its ability to be removed easily, it can be placed just about anywhere in the home. Through HomeKit, each button can be assigned to other accessories, making it even more flexible. CES HomeKit: Philips Hue Wall Switch Module - Available Spring 2021

Source: Signify

The Philips Hue Wall Switch Module aims to solve one of the biggest hurdles that users face with the company's line of smart light bulbs by connecting to existing light switches. By wiring and placing this tiny device into your switch box, it will allow your Hue bulbs to continue to receive power so that they do not be unreachable if the physical switch is toggled off. Signify states that the Wall Switch Module lasts a minimum of five years on a small coin size battery inside of the box. Look for the Wall Switch Module this Spring in Europe, and in the Summer in North America. CES HomeKit: Sony Bravia 4K and 8K Televisions - Available Spring 2021 Source: Sony Electronics, Inc. The latest televisions unveiled at CES 2021 from Sony are all about the smarts and ultra-high definition resolution. Available models in Sony's 2021 Bravia and MASTER series lines include 4K and 8K imagery, smart home support through HomeKit, Alexa, and the Google Assistant, and a new processor, dubbed the Cognitive Processor XR. According to Sony, the Cognitive Processor XR detects the focal point on screen and is able to adjust a wide variety of visual elements, and it also provides "3D" sound by knowing exactly where the source of audio is coming from. While pricing hasn't been revealed, Sony's new lineup spans a wide variety of screen sizes, ranging from 50-inches all the way to 85-inches. CES HomeKit: TCL Alto 8e & Alto 82i Soundbars - Available Q2 2021

Source: TCL

TCL has a pair of AirPlay 2 soundbars coming this year, starting with the Alto 8e in Q2. The 8e provides a 3.2.1 configuration with support for Dolby Atmos. And coming in Q3 is the Alto 82i packs in not one, but two built-in subwoofers. Along with AirPlay 2, both soundbars will also work with Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant. CES HomeKit: TCL 6 Series & XL Collection Roku Televisions - Available Q1 2021 Source: TCL TCL's 2021 6 Series and XL Collection TVs take things to the next level with 8K ultra-high definition video support, mini-LED backlighting, larger 85-inch screens, and Roku TV integration. Roku recently updated its 4K streaming boxes and connected TVs to support both HomeKit and AirPlay 2, so we expect to see these TVs to play nicely with Apple's platforms when they ship later this year. CES HomeKit: VOCOlinc Cool Mist Humidifier - Available now