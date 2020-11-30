Lecone makes a variety of handy smartphone accessories, perfect for your iPhone. We've got coupon codes for our readers that discount the prices on these charging accessories up to 60% off for Cyber Monday. Quantities are limited, so don't wait.
- : Lecone Cell Phone Sanitizer and Wireless Charger
- : Lecone USB-C to Lightning Cable
- : Lecone Wireless Bedside Charging Station Digital Alarm Clock
- : Lecone Charging Station for Multiple Devices
Lecone Cell Phone Sanitizer and Wireless Charger
This handy 3-in-1 box is a wireless phone charger, UV-C sterilizer, and essential oil aromatherapy diffuser. In just 18 minutes, you'll have a sanitized and pleasant-smelling phone (you'll need longer for a full charge, of course). It's not limited to your phone; anything that can fit in the box can get the same cleaning treatment. The coupon code is good for all three colors: Silver, Gold, and Blue.
Lecone USB-C to Lightning Cable
If you purchase a third-party charging cable for your iPhone, always make sure it's MFi-certified. This 3.3-foot (1 meter) MFi-certified cable from Lecone is a steal. It supports fast charging and the braided nylon exterior makes it less likely to fray over time.
Lecone Wireless Bedside Charging Station Digital Alarm Clock
Yes, our phones all have alarms these days, but there's something about an old-school digital alarm clock. Some people can't wake up any other way. This one has a wireless charging pad on top, dimmable LCD display, USB-A charger, Bluetooth speaker (which can stream your favorite music service), and FM radio.
Lecone Charging Station for Multiple Devices
This powerful charging station provides up to 60 watts output, charging up to five devices at a time. Charge one wirelessly on the Qi fast-charging pad; charge four more via USB-A ports. The charging station also keeps your devices neatly arranged to minimize clutter on your desk.
Be sure to use the coupon code in order to get the full discount on each item. We are keeping track of all the Apple Cyber Monday Deals, as well as other Cyber Monday Deals on just about everything, so keep checking back for more discounts.
More Cyber Monday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.