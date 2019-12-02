Whether you're a pro, enthusiast, or amateur photographer you need a tripod in your kit — and lucky for you the best tripod is on sale for Cyber Monday! If you ask any photographer what tripod they use the most, a lot of them will tell you that the JOBY GorillaPod is the on etripod they take with them everywhere. There's no tripod more versatile than the JOBY GorillaPod and the JOBY GorillaPod 3K is on sale for Cyber Monday!

A ton of professional and amateur photographers carry JOBY GorillaPods on every shoot they go on. You won't find a more versatile tripod for your DSLR or mirrorless camera anywhere.

When it comes to getting the perfect shot, sometimes you need a weird angle and the JOBY GorillaPod 3K can help you get it. The flexible legs are able to wrap around object, hang off streetlights, or stand up on surfaces that aren't even, giving you the ability to get photos you couldn't without it. Plus, the rotating ball head and level gives you the ability to ensure your shot comes out level and straight regardless of how you set up the tripod.

The JOBY GorillaPod 3K can handle up to 6.6 pounds of weight, meaning lots of different cameras and lenses will be no problem for the tripod to handle, so you can use your best rig and not worry about it. Also, when it comes to vlogging, the JOBY GorillaPod 3K is absolutely a must have. You can bend the legs at a great curve that allows you to hold the tripod solid and steady well aiming the camera at yourself.

For 44% off, there's no reason that every photographer — regardless of your skill level — should miss out on this deal. You won't find a more useful and versatile tripod out there!

Don't forget to check out other fabulous deals going on for Cyber Monday, you never know what treasures and savings await you!