The Nintendo Switch is a super hot item this holiday season. If you want to enjoy the system to its fullest, you'll want to snatch up some of these awesome game deals. I've rounded up every Nintendo Switch game that's currently on sale for Black Friday. Take a look and see if any catch your eye.

Switch it up!

There are plenty of awesome Nintendo Switch games on sale this Black Friday. It's the perfect time to pick one of these fun titles up for yourself or for someone else.

If you're looking for an awesome single-player game, I highly recommend The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. You'll get hours and hours of entertainment out of it and it's definitely a game you can play over and over again.

If you're more interested in a multiplayer game, you should definitely consider LEGO DC Super Villains. This game is absolutely hilarious and allows you to play through the main story with a friend.

Finally, if you're a serious Mario fan, you should really take a look at Super Mario Odyssey. The mustachioed plumber's newest adventure is absolutely fun and is a great fit for gamers of all ages.

