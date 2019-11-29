The Nintendo Switch is a super hot item this holiday season. If you want to enjoy the system to its fullest, you'll want to snatch up some of these awesome game deals. I've rounded up every Nintendo Switch game that's currently on sale for Black Friday. Take a look and see if any catch your eye.
- Take my breath away: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Mamma Mia!: super Mario Odyssey
- Party time!: Super Mario Party
- Ice, Ice baby: Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
- Challenging retro-style RPG: Octopath Traveler
- Bust a move: Just Dance 2020
- Too many cooks in the kitchen: Overcooked 2
- Fight for Mushroom Kingdom: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Brick by brick: LEGO DC Super Villains
Take my breath away: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildStaff pick
This is one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch. It provides hours of play and plenty of replay value. It's a must-have for any Nintendo Switch owner.
Mamma Mia!: super Mario Odyssey
Run through a bright and colorful world as Mario in your quest to save Princess Peach from the evil Bowser. You can buy and wear a number of different outfits, explore brand new places, and meet new characters.
Party time!: Super Mario Party
This awesome party game allows up to four players to play a digital board game complete with super fun mini games and cartoony antics. It's sure to get everyone in your family laughing and playing.
Ice, Ice baby: Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
This awesome side scroller allows up to two people to play the main storyline together in local co-op. There are a number of characters to choose from and challenges to overcome.
Challenging retro-style RPG: Octopath Traveler
Octopath traveler is one of the best RPG on the Nintendo Switch. It's a single player game that allows you to explore the lives of eight different characters within the same world. In addition to being fun to play, it has an awesome retro art style.
Bust a move: Just Dance 2020
This fun party game responds to motion controls in the Joy-Cons. There are tons of fun songs to dance to including an all-new song from Frozen 2. Compete with friends and family to see who's got the best moves.
Too many cooks in the kitchen: Overcooked 2
Up to four people run around in a kitchen trying to get orders out as fast as possible. This is a hilarious game that will have you laughing and screaming at your friends. It's the perfect party game.
Fight for Mushroom Kingdom: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
This turn-based game has you playing as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, and a team of Rabbids to save the Mushroom Kingdom from a destructive vortex. Solve puzzles, defeat enemies, and find new weapons as you go.
Brick by brick: LEGO DC Super Villains
Play as your favorite DC villains, like Joker, Harley Quin, Poison Ivy, and more in this lighthearted DC game. Up to two people can play the main storyline at the same time.
Switch it up!
There are plenty of awesome Nintendo Switch games on sale this Black Friday. It's the perfect time to pick one of these fun titles up for yourself or for someone else.
If you're looking for an awesome single-player game, I highly recommend The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. You'll get hours and hours of entertainment out of it and it's definitely a game you can play over and over again.
If you're more interested in a multiplayer game, you should definitely consider LEGO DC Super Villains. This game is absolutely hilarious and allows you to play through the main story with a friend.
Finally, if you're a serious Mario fan, you should really take a look at Super Mario Odyssey. The mustachioed plumber's newest adventure is absolutely fun and is a great fit for gamers of all ages.
