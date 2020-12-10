We have really enjoyed grinding through Ganon's hordes of evil minions in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, the latest entry in the Legend of Zelda series that explores the events that took place 100 years before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
While there are already many characters to choose from and many different areas to wage war in, we can't help but start thinking about what is next on the horizon. Previous Nintendo-centric Warriors titles, Fire Emblem Warriors and Hyrule Warriors, received tons of paid and free DLC updates, so we can only expect Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity to receive the same treatment.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity DLC: More characters
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity features many characters to play as, each with their own unique skill set to master, but we can always use more, right? The Legend of Zelda series is so rich with interesting characters, why not cross the streams? Time travel is already a plot device in the game, so there would be a precedent for it.
I would love to see characters from Majora's Mask or Ocarina of Time realized in Breath of the Wild's art style, and what about Lana and Linkle from Hyrule Warriors? They were original characters that somehow fit into the Zelda mold really well. And I'd be a fool if I forgot my main bird, Kass. He deserves to be in this game!
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity DLC: Bring Adventure Mode back
Adventure Mode was introduced in Hyrule Warriors as a unique way to approach challenges. Players would navigate an 8-bit version of Hyrule, solving puzzles in classic Zelda fashion while completing challenges to unlock paths to the next section. It's clear that some of Adventure Mode's ideas got rolled into Age of Calamity's overworld, but I'd like to see Adventure Mode expanded upon. Adventure Mode gave players a lot of difficult challenges to slash their way through, and the replay value was high. Would it be possible to use the Shrines in this way? The Koroks have made their way into the game, so anything is possible.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity DLC: More cosmetics and weapons
One of my favorite parts of playing Breath of the Wild was finding the different outfits and weapons hidden throughout the game. Age of Calamity preserves this in some way, by allowing you to swap your character's outfit and weapon before battle. Link seems to get the most love, with multiple weapons to wield and every piece of clothing found in Breath of the Wild.
While this is great, I want the same variety for the other characters. Zelda only has three outfits and two weapons, why not give her a couple of new dresses to fight in? Why not give Impa her giant boomerang from Hyrule Warriors? Bring back the Chain Chomp weapon from Link's Awakening! Nintendo can sneak in tons of references to Zelda's 30+ years of lore through a simple costume swap.
Is it wrong to want more?
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has a lot of content to work your way through, but it's always fun to think about what else they could put into a game like this. And thanks to a recent datamine, DLC for the game might be closer than we think. Until then, brush up on your skills and continue to level up in one of the best action games for the Nintendo Switch. What would you want as DLC for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity? Let us know in the comments.
Save Hyrule again
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
Action-packed Zelda fun
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is gorgeous and fun to play. Learn what happens to Hyrule 100 years before Breath of the Wild.
