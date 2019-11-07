After weeks of build up, the Looming Shadows update went live globally on November 7, 2019. This update introduced a new Special Research, as well as a new game mechanic to Pokémon Go and we're here to walk you through completing this research!
What is Team Go Rocket anyway?
Can I start right away?
Probably but, unlike some of the other Special Research, players must complete another Special Research to even begin Looming in the Shadows. If you haven't completed A Troubling Situation, you'll have to finish that one first. Fortunately, A Troubling Situation is pretty quick and we have a guide that will walk you through it fast.
Even if you haven't completed A Troubling Situation, you're not too far behind. Looming in the Shadows requires a minimum of five days to complete so no one is going to be finishing just yet.
Looming in the Shadows Special Research
Once you've completed A Troubling Situation, you can begin Looming in the Shadows by simply clicking on the Research icon (the bubble with a pair of binoculars) at the bottom right corner of your screen.
Step One
- Spin 10 Pokéstops for 500 XP
- Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts for 500 XP
- Catch 1 Shadow Pokémon for 500 XP
Completion rewards: 500 Stardust, 10 Poké Balls and 10 Razzberries
Step Two
- Spin a PokéStop 5 days in a row for 750 XP
- Purify 15 Shadow Pokémon for 750 XP
- Win 5 raids for 750 XP
Completion rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 3 Hyper Potions, 3 Revives
Step Three
- While we don't know the specifics of this step yet, it will likely involve building a Rocket Radar by taking down Team Rocket grunts and combining six Mysterious Components.
Step Four
- While we don't know the specifics of this step yet, find Team Rocket Leaders using the Rocket Radar and catch their Shadow Pokémon.
Step Five
- In this step, you'll be tracking down Giovanni thanks to your newly-built Rocket Radar and rescuing a Legendary Shadow Pokémon.
Step Six
- We're uncertain if there will be any actual tasks on this step or if it will be autocompleted.
The Leaders of Team Go Rocket
Part of the Looming Shadows update has added a new feature to Pokémon Go: Team Go Rocket Hideouts. By assembling Rocket Radars, players can track down Team Go Rocket Hideouts where they can challenge the Leaders of Team Go Rocket. In addition to completing Special Research, defeating Team Go Rocket Leaders come with plenty of potential rewards including:
- Max Revive
- Revive
- Max Potion
- Unova Stone
- Sinnoh Stone
- Encounter with Shadow Pokémon that have the potential to be shiny (Meowth, Sneasal, and possibly more)
Cliff
The first of the Team Go Rocket Executives, Cliff can bring the following Shadow Pokémon into battle:
- Meowth
- Snorlax
- Tyranitar
- Sandslash
- Infernape
- Flygon
- Torterra
The best counters for going up against Cliff are Machamp, Mamoswine, and Mewtwo.
Arlo
The third of the Team Go Rocket Executives and former friend of Team Valor's Candela, Arlo can bring the following Shadow Pokémon into battle:
- Scyther
- Magnezone
- Scizor
- Crobat
- Dragonite
- Gyarados
- Charizard
The best counters for going up against Arlo are Tyranitar, Entei, and Mamoswine.
Sierra
The second of the Team Go Rocket Executives, Sierra can bring the following Shadow Pokémon into battle:
- Sneasal
- Hypno
- Alakazam
- Lapras
- Houndoom
- Sableye
- Gardevoir
The best counters for going up against Sierra are Machamp, Giratina (Origin forme), and Gardevoir.
Giovanni
The Boss of Team Go Rocket himself, Giovanni can bring Legendary Shadow Pokémon into battle, including:
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
The best Pokémon to counter Giovanni are Tyranitar, Golem, and the Legendary birds themselves.
Any questions about Looming in the Shadows?
Do you have any questions about the Looming in the Shadows Special Research or taking on the Leaders of Team Go Rocket? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our other Pokémon Guides!
