After weeks of build up, the Looming Shadows update went live globally on November 7, 2019. This update introduced a new Special Research, as well as a new game mechanic to Pokémon Go and we're here to walk you through completing this research!

What is Team Go Rocket anyway?

Can I start right away?

Probably but, unlike some of the other Special Research, players must complete another Special Research to even begin Looming in the Shadows. If you haven't completed A Troubling Situation, you'll have to finish that one first. Fortunately, A Troubling Situation is pretty quick and we have a guide that will walk you through it fast.

Even if you haven't completed A Troubling Situation, you're not too far behind. Looming in the Shadows requires a minimum of five days to complete so no one is going to be finishing just yet.

Looming in the Shadows Special Research

Once you've completed A Troubling Situation, you can begin Looming in the Shadows by simply clicking on the Research icon (the bubble with a pair of binoculars) at the bottom right corner of your screen.