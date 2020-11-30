If you love reading or know someone who does, a Kindle Unlimited membership is always a great deal. For $10 a month you get unlimited access to a library of 1 million books from a wide variety of genres, including major bestsellers like The Hunger Games and Tracy Crosswhite series. Now it's even more of a bargain for Cyber Monday with a deal offering 20% to 40% off based on the length of your subscription.

Enjoy all the books, magazines, and audiobooks you want on any device with a discounted subscription.

You'll get 20% off a six-month subscription, 33% for one year, and 40% off for two. Beyond all the books, your membership also includes access to the latest issues of magazines including Good Housekeeping and Marie Claire and unlimited access to thousands of audiobooks via Audible.

The membership works via the free Kindle app on any compatible device, though if you want to pick up a Kindle, here's a guide on the best pick for you. There are some great deals on the e-reader available now for Cyber Monday.

This subscription makes for a great gift for a reader in your life since they'll be able to pick out the titles so you don't have to worry about getting them a book they already have or one they don't like. In fact, if they tend to be picky readers, its the perfect present since it's easy to just abandon a title guilt-free and turn to the next free option.

Of course, it's also a great pick up just for yourself, providing you all the reading material you'll need to get through the winter without needing to clutter up your place with a bunch of physical books. The only concern is you might get hooked on the service long-term!