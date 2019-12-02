You might be able to score a great Cyber Monday deal on Expedia right now, but you can find even better deals today. I tried typing in a couple of destinations but wasn't able to find anything good. There's not a list of flight prices, so it's hard to say. Sure, it's worth a few moments of your time to type in your intended flight plan and see what comes up, but if you're just looking to snag the best deal, it's not an easy way to do it.

Try Allegiant. Allegiant is a bargain airline to begin with, and today they are offering up to 40% off, with fares as low as $33 per person one way. You'll need to enter your departure airport; then, you'll see a list of destinations and fares. You even have 24 hours to cancel without penalty.

Check out Southwest. They advertise one-way tickets as low as $92, but I was able to find an $87 fare on my first try using their Low Fare Calendar. The way it works is you type in your departure and arrival airports, and a calendar pops up showing you the fares each day. If you have some flexibility in your travel timing, this is a great way to save.

Even if you're not sure where you want to go, you can take a look at Frontier's Cyber Monday sale, which includes flights up to 99% off. There is a list of markets included in the offer, so you can see at a glance what your options are. When you choose a departure and arrival airport, plug it in their fare finder to see the price. From there, you can see the fares on different dates, so you can save more money if you have flexibility in your schedule. My first try netted me a $36 fare each way.

Obviously, with any of these deals, there will be several restrictions and blackout dates, so be sure to read the fine print before you book, not to mention that all plane tickets have taxes and fees added. The cheaper airlines have stricter limitations for carry-on baggage; some will charge for anything larger than a personal item (a purse or briefcase), so be sure to factor that in. You will want to act fast because tickets are limited.

