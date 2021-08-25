What you need to know
- Experian is offering customers the chance to get up to five months of free Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+.
- Customers need to take out a new Barclaycard to get the offer.
Credit outfit Experian is emailing customers in the UK to offer them up to five full months of free Apple services if they take out a new Barclaycard.
In an email seen by iMore, Experian tells customers that they can get up to five months of Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple News+ when they take out a new Barclaycard.
We have a new offer from our partner, Barclaycard, that allows you to get up to 5 months free Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+ and Apple Arcade, when you take out a Barclaycard through Experian. Continues as paid subscription after trial.
Apple and Barclays — the owner of Barclaycard — go back a long way with the bank also providing the lending that powers Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program — at least in the UK. That program will surely be getting some use in the next few weeks as Apple readies the iPhone 13 launch. It's set to be the best iPhone ever, after all.
Getting free access to some of Apple's most popular services isn't an offer to be sniffed at, although taking out a new credit card might be a bit extreme for some. All of the usual terms and conditions are at play here, with Experian saying new Barclaycard customers will have to deal with a representative 21.9 - 33.9% APR.
Will you consider taking out a whole new credit card to get up to five months of free Apple services? With new iPhones, Macs, and more just around the corner, every bit of money saved helps!
