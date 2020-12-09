Reported by Variety, Apple TV+ has landed Extrapolations, an anthology series that will dive into the topic of climate change. The series will be written, directed, and executive produced by Scott Z. Burns.

The series will span ten episodes and focus on how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect the human race.

It is said to tell intimate, unanticipated stories of how the upcoming changes to our planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale. Told over a season of 10 interconnected episodes, each story in the scripted series will track the worldwide battle for our mutual survival spanning the 21st century.

Burns says that, whereas previous projects on climate change tended to focus on the science of the subject, Extrapolations will focus on the effect it will have on people.

"Most of the storytelling around climate change has focused on the science and getting people to accept it," said Burns. "Our aim with 'Extrapolations' is to move beyond science and use drama, comedy, mystery and every other genre to allow us to consider how every aspect of our world is going to be changing in the years ahead. We know the climate is going to change – 'Extrapolations' asks, can we change, too?"

Burn's previous work includes serving as a producer for An Inconvenient Truth and An Inconvenient Sequel, as well as working on The Informant! and Contagion. Media Res, the studio behind the series, also produces the Apple TV+ flagship series The Morning Show.