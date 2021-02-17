The chaotic multiplayer title that took over Twitch and other streaming platforms in 2020, Fall Guys, has been announced for Nintendo Switch. Developed by Mediatonic and published by Devolver Digital, this Battle Royale-style game features 60 players who must compete against each other to reach the end of each stage. Not all players will be able to make it to the next stage, and players must sometimes work together to achieve their goals.

The game has long since been rumoured to be coming to Nintendo's latest platform, but hasn't been officially acknowledged until Nintendo's February 2021 Nintendo Direct presentation. Mediatonic has not yet announced whether cross-play or cross-saves will be available for Playstation 4, Android, iOS and Microsoft Windows. The game is set to release in summer of 2021.

Retweet if your body is ready! pic.twitter.com/2x9jtfr5HQ — Fall Guys ⚡️ Season 3.5 (@FallGuysGame) February 17, 2021

Fall Guys is currently in season 3.5, with new costumes and stages for players to compete in. Given that this game has been extremely popular on Playstation 4, Steam and mobile platforms, there is no doubt that this game will be regarded as one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch platform when it releases.