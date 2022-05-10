What you need to know
- Someone has created USB-C AirPods.
- Famed engineer Ken Pillonel removed the Lightning port and replaced it with a USB-C port.
- He's also created a USB-C iPhone and added Lightning to Android.
A famed engineer who created a USB-C iPhone and added Lightning to Android has gone and put a USB-C port on Apple's AirPods.
Ken Pillonell (Exploring the Simulation) took to YouTube to reveal his latest engineering marvel in a short teaser video:
He writes:
Ken Pillonel built the World's First AirPods with a Type-C port for charging. The mod is working on the first and second generation so far. After creating the first USB-C iPhone in the world, Ken decided he needs to bring his skills to the other Apple product he uses daily that is still missing this common sense port. This trailer shows the final result of the hack with some quick shots from the full-length video currently being edited.The whole project will be made open source.
As noted, Pillonel shot to fame last year when he added a USB-C port to the iPhone. The fully working prototype supported both charging and data transfer, eventually selling for an eye-watering $86,000 on eBay. He then went on to add a Lightning Port to the Samsung Galaxy A51 as a bit of fun and is now back with AirPods. The short teaser shows Pillonel adding a new logic board to some of Apple's best true wireless earbuds so that they work with a USB-C charging cable.
