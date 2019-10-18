There's much to already love about the newish Apple Arcade streaming service, from its robust selection of over 100 original games at launch to its availability across multiple platforms, including macOS, tvOS, iOS, and iPadOS. Plus, at just $4.99 per month with access for up to six family members, Apple Arcade is an inexpensive treat that keeps on giving for pennies a day.

One of the advantages of being a part of the Apple ecosystem is Family Sharing. As we've previously noted, the perk lets you share iTunes, App Store, and Book purchases with everyone in your "Family" group, including subscriptions to Apple Music, Apple News+, the upcoming Apple TV+, and now, Apple Arcade.

Game save progress in Apple Arcade is tied directly to a user's Game Center account. This requirement isn't a big deal on iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad since most folks have their own devices, or on Mac, where you can go back and forth between different user accounts with relative ease. With the introduction of multi-user support in tvOS 13, you would think Apple Arcade would work just as smoothly. Unfortunately, this isn't the case.

Don't confuse Apple TV's new user accounts with Family Sharing

Apple TV's new multi-user support doesn't currently work smoothly for multiple Apple Arcade users. Instead, multi-user support has solely been designed for family members to find only the movies and shows they want to watch across the many Apple TV entertainment apps. Apps you download on one user account show up on all user account Home screens. To do so, you create and switch between user accounts with Apple TV's new Control Center. But again, this has zero effect on Apple Arcade and its integration with Family Sharing.

If you or a family member wants to use an Apple Arcade game on Apple TV, you must log in to your Game Center account through the Settings app. If you want to switch from someone else in the household's Game Center account, you have to go back into the Settings app, log out the current user and then log in with your account credentials. Otherwise, you'll be playing as the current player and not as yourself. The confusion lies in how Apple designed Control Center.