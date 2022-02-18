What you need to know
- Wylde Flowers comes to Apple Arcade for the first time.
- Gamers can look forward to building farms and living a "cozy life" as they do.
- Wylde Flowers is now available on all of Apple's devices.
Fans of farming and life simulator games can now get their hands on one free of charge via Apple Arcade with Wylde Flowers now available for download.
The new game is now available for download from the App Store for any Apple Arcade subscriber who pays the $4.99 per month subscription. Those who get the game subscription service via Apple One will also be able to play, too.
Take a look at the trailer to get a feel for what you'll be able to enjoy with Wylde Flowers installed.
Explore a wholesome world of magical realms, beautiful beaches, secretive forests and the friendly town of Fairhaven.
Meet a charming cast of fully voice acted characters, with intriguing back stories to reveal. Find friendship or maybe even romance?
Transform the Wylde family farm into a productive haven bursting with fresh vegetables, fruit trees and cute baby animals!
Wield your wand and broomstick as you nurture your magical abilities to tend the farm, control the weather, turn the seasons or transform into a cat!
Create hundreds of recipes for yummy food or artisanal goods to sell. Between fishing, mining, crafting and farming (plus a little magic) you'll have lots to do.
Connect with the coven, fall in love and enjoy your cottagecore life as you uncover the mysterious goings-on in the heart of Fairhaven.
Reveal the hidden darkness which is affecting the town and discover how to bring everyone together.
Those looking to take the new game for a spin can download it on their iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV — the last of which will require a game controller to get the very best out of. If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Cricut's Bright 360 is a high-end lamp for all your lighting needs
The Cricut Bright 360 is made with crafters and makers in mind. But with up to 3000 lux and 95 CRI, you can use this flexible lamp for a variety of other tasks as well.
Buy the cutest case for the cutest iPhone, the 13 mini!
The iPhone 13 mini is a pretty sweet phone. How about an adorable little case to match?
6.1-inch iPhone 14 model expected to feature LTPS OLED display, says report
A new report indicates that BOE is expected to supply Apple with a 6.1-inch LTPS OLED display for one of its iPhone 14 models later this year.
Looking for a new controller for your Switch? Look no further!
If you want a more conventional gaming controller for your Switch and don't want to spend more on the Pro Controller, you do have other options. Here are my favorite third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch.