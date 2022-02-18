Fans of farming and life simulator games can now get their hands on one free of charge via Apple Arcade with Wylde Flowers now available for download.

The new game is now available for download from the App Store for any Apple Arcade subscriber who pays the $4.99 per month subscription. Those who get the game subscription service via Apple One will also be able to play, too.

Take a look at the trailer to get a feel for what you'll be able to enjoy with Wylde Flowers installed.