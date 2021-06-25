What you need to know
- Fathom has premiered on Apple TV+.
- The nature documentary tells the story of humpback whales.
Fathom, the latest nature documentary from Apple, has premiered on Apple TV+.
The new documentary follows the story of Dr. Ellen Garland and Dr. Michelle Fournet, two scientists who study the social communication and songs of humpback whales. The film "showcases the passion, curiosity, collaboration, perseverance and work it takes for leading scientists to make scientific discoveries."
Directed and photographed by Drew Xanthopoulos ("The Sensitives"), "Fathom" follows Dr. Ellen Garland and Dr. Michelle Fournet, two scientists focused on the study of humpback whale songs and social communication. As they embark on parallel research journeys on opposite sides of the world, they seek to better understand whale culture and communication. The documentary film uniquely reveals a deep commitment and reverence to the scientific process and the universal human need to seek answers about the world around us. From hypothesis to groundbreaking experiences in the field, "Fathom" showcases the passion, curiosity, collaboration, perseverance and work it takes for leading scientists to make scientific discoveries.
"Fathom" is produced by Sandbox Films, Impact Partners, Walking Upstream Pictures, Back Allie Entertainment and Hidden Candy. The film is produced by Emmy Award winner Megan Gilbride ("Tower") and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Andrea Meditch ("Grizzly Man"), Emmy Award nominee Jessica Harrop ("Follow This"), Greg Boustead ("Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds") and Emmy Award winner Josh Braun ("Wild Wild Country").
If you haven't seen it yet, check out the trailer for Fathom below:
The documentary is streaming now on Apple's video streaming service. If you want to see it in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
