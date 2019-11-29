I've been stalking this upscale, incredibly refined beverage container for a while now, but it's pretty pricey. Now for Black Friday sale, it's 20% off, so I'm finally pulling the trigger.

I frequent coffee forums and people post photos of their attractive coffee beverages. One person posted the coolest mug, and everyone wanted to know what it was and where they bought it. It was the Fellow Carter Everywhere Mug, and it has some features beyond its good looks that make it extremely appealing.

I have several travel mugs, but either they don't keep my coffee hot, or they hold on to old coffee flavors. No amount of washing gets rid of the old penny smell and taste. However, the Fellow Carter Everywhere Mug is lined with ceramic, and the lid has no moving parts for stuff to get stuck in.

The wide mouth is designed to have the mouthfeel of a regular mug, so you can smell your coffee and gauge its temperature before you sip. The edge is tapered to feel nice on your lip. Because the mouth is wide, you can brew your coffee directly from many single-serve coffee brewers into the mug, put on the lid, and go. Note that the mug itself is fairly wide, so it will not fit securely in all car cupholders.

The 18/8 stainless steel vacuum insulated mug keeps your hot drinks hot for 12 hours and your cold drinks cold for 24 hours. The "True Taste Ceramic Coating" keeps the flavor of your beverage true. There are two sizes, 12 ounces, and 16 ounces. The Fellow Carter Everywhere Mug comes in three colors: Matte Black, Matte Grey, and Matte White.