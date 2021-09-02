What you need to know
- Apple has landed 'The Fight Before Christmas.'
- The documentary film tells the story of a Christmas event gone awry.
- The film will premiere on Friday, November 26, 2021.
Move over 'The Nightmare Before Christmas,' 'The Fight Before Christmas' is here.
As reported by Deadline, Apple has landed the streaming rights to 'The Fight Before Christmas,' a new documentary film. The film, which is directed by 'Three Identical Strangers' producer Becky Read, will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 26, 2021.
The new documentary film tells the story of Jeremy Morris, who runs into issues with his homeowners' association when he attempts to host "the biggest community Christmas event America has ever seen."
Produced by Dorothy Street Pictures, the doc follows the story of a North Idaho neighborhood turned upside down by one man's obsession with bringing Christmas cheer to all, through the biggest community Christmas event America has ever seen. Christmas-loving lawyer Jeremy Morris' plan hits a snag when the homeowners' association informs him that the event violates the rules of the neighborhood. A contentious fight over the festivities erupts and things snowball out of control.
As the situation escalates, the film asks the question, who wins when different rights and interests collide? Read pieces together the polarized perspectives in this quirky Christmas tale about freedoms, with a message about differences and tolerance at its heart.
The film, which is Becky Read's directorial debut, is produced by Julia Nottingham and Lisa Gomer Howes and is executive produced by Chris Smith.
'The Fight Before Christmas' will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 26, 2021. If you want to enjoy the new documentary film in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
