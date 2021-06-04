Filming on 'Ted Lasso' has wrapped ahead of season two premiere

It looks like season two of "Ted Lasso" has finishing up filming pretty close to when it's supposed to premiere on Apple TV+.

Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard in the comedy series, tweeted out today that season two has officially wrapped.

Season 2 of Ted Lasso... has wrapped. Big exhale. Final weekend in London commence! — Brendan Hunt (@brendanhunting) June 4, 2021

That's cutting it pretty close. Season two of "Ted Lasso" is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on July 23. Of course, the series releases a new episode every week instead of all episodes at once, so they have plenty of time to get episodes completed as they release each week.

If you want to get hyped for the new season, check out the teaser trailer below: