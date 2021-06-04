Filming on 'Ted Lasso' has wrapped ahead of season two premiere

What you need to know
- Season two of "Ted Lasso" has officially wrapped filming.
- Brendan Hunt tweeted that filming had wrapped.
- The second season of the comedy series will premiere on July 23.
It looks like season two of "Ted Lasso" has finishing up filming pretty close to when it's supposed to premiere on Apple TV+.
Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard in the comedy series, tweeted out today that season two has officially wrapped.
That's cutting it pretty close. Season two of "Ted Lasso" is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on July 23. Of course, the series releases a new episode every week instead of all episodes at once, so they have plenty of time to get episodes completed as they release each week.
If you want to get hyped for the new season, check out the teaser trailer below:
Golden Globe® winner Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team—despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination...and biscuits.
Season two of "Ted Lasso" will follow the coach and team as they try to work back from regulation. They're also bringing on a sports psychologist who, by the looks of the trailer, may have a rocky relationship with Lasso himself.
Season two of the series premieres on July 23 on Apple TV+. If you want to make sure you get to experience it in its best quality, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links.
