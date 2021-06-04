iPad Air deals at Amazon: Starting at $549!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

That's a wrap

Filming on 'Ted Lasso' has wrapped ahead of season two premiere

Coach Beard has officially called wraps on season two of "Ted Lasso."
Joe Wituschek

Ted Lasso Promo photoSource: Apple TV+

What you need to know

  • Season two of "Ted Lasso" has officially wrapped filming.
  • Brendan Hunt tweeted that filming had wrapped.
  • The second season of the comedy series will premiere on July 23.

It looks like season two of "Ted Lasso" has finishing up filming pretty close to when it's supposed to premiere on Apple TV+.

Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard in the comedy series, tweeted out today that season two has officially wrapped.

That's cutting it pretty close. Season two of "Ted Lasso" is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on July 23. Of course, the series releases a new episode every week instead of all episodes at once, so they have plenty of time to get episodes completed as they release each week.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

If you want to get hyped for the new season, check out the teaser trailer below:

Golden Globe® winner Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team—despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination...and biscuits.

Season two of "Ted Lasso" will follow the coach and team as they try to work back from regulation. They're also bringing on a sports psychologist who, by the looks of the trailer, may have a rocky relationship with Lasso himself.

Season two of the series premieres on July 23 on Apple TV+. If you want to make sure you get to experience it in its best quality, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.

Exclusive content

TV+ logo

Apple TV+

100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.

With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore. Connect with Joe on Twitter @joewituschek.