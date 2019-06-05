This fall, Apple says goodbye to Find My iPhone and Find My Friends and hello to Find My. The all-in-one solution lets you locate your most important contacts and devices on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Here's how Apple describes the new app:

Two apps in one. Find My iPhone and Find My Friends are now combined in a single, easy‑to‑use app to help you locate the people and devices that are important to you.

What's new? Find My looks a lot like the existing iOS apps -- at least as it was presented during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2019 keynote. It includes a tab for People and one for Devices. On each page, there's a map showing the current location of your friends and devices, respectively. How do you find people in the app? When tapping on a contact under People, you'll find buttons for Contact and Directions. Tap the first button to find the person in the Contacts app; select the second, and the Apple Maps opens with directions to the person. You can also customize how you and your contact are alerted when there's a location change. For example, you can customize Find My to send you an alert each time your teenager leaves or arrives at home, school, or any other location. You can also alert your contact whenever you change locations using the same tool. What about devices? Meanwhile, under Devices you'll find buttons to Play Sound, Directions, and Mark As Lost. You can also Erase This Device in the event it's lost or stolen.