When Tim Cook announced the price of Apple TV+ at Apple's September Event in 2019, everyone was shocked to find out that the company would only be charging $4.99 per month. It was a price point unseen by the big players in the streaming market.

People were even more bewildered when Cook announced that, for those who purchased an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV (for a limited time), they would receive an entire year of Apple TV+ for free. Apple has continued to bring series after series to its new streaming service, so it has been well worth taste testing Apple TV+ for the last year. That taste test, however, is finally coming to an end.

Reported by MacRumors, those who signed up for their free year of Apple TV+ on November 1, 2019 (when the streaming service launched), will begin to have to pay for the service starting at the end of October. Subscribers will see their first charge of $4.99 hit their account on November 1, 2020.

If you signed up for your free year of Apple TV+ later than November 1, 2019, you won't see a charge come until the anniversary of your signup date. If you are wondering when you will have to start paying for Apple TV+, you can check to see when your free trial will expire under your Apple ID.

On the iPhone, you can find it by navigating to Settings > Your Name > Subscriptions and looking for your next billing date. If you want to cancel, click on Apple TV+ > Cancel Free Trial. Keep in mind that canceling your free trial will immediately remove your access to Apple TV+. It will not let you run out the rest of your trial period.

If you plan to keep Apple TV+, you can also purchase an entire year of the streaming service for $49.99.